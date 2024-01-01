A man with thick, green fur growing on his tongue

After years of smoking, a 64-year-old man has a hairy, green tongue.

He suffered from the embarrassing side effects for a full two weeks before his “furry” tongue was examined.

Doctors discovered a thickening of dead skin and bacteria that developed after giving him a course of antibiotics.

Hairy tongue is caused by the accumulation of dead skin cells in the part of the tongue covered by taste buds.

Removing an embryo from the brain of a one-year-old child

In an extremely rare case, doctors surgically removed a fetus from the brain of a one-year-old child.

The embryo was the baby's identical twin, coming from the same fertilized egg and also sharing the same placenta, but it developed in a separate sac.

During pregnancy, one fetus was encased in the other, but its remains remained in the skull of the remaining child until after birth, causing enlargement of the head and delayed development of motor skills.

A knife was found in the man's stomach

A 22-year-old man from Nepal had his stomach stitched up after being stabbed with a knife, but the next day he learned the nearly half-foot-long knife was still in his stomach.

A day later, he went to the emergency department because he was suffering from constant, mild pain in his lower left abdomen.

The medical report said that the astonished doctors saw that the knife “wandered” to the other side of the man’s body, but miraculously, this happened without damaging any of his surrounding organs.

Snake parasite extracted from a woman's brain

A 64-year-old Australian woman reported experiencing abdominal pain and diarrhea for three weeks, followed by a dry cough and night sweats.

Doctors performed an MRI scan of her brain, which showed a flare in her right frontal lobe.

Doctors pulled out an 8 cm long snake parasite, which was still alive and wriggling inside its brain.

A child's brown eyes turn blue after taking medication for COVID-19

A 6-month-old baby was given the antiviral drug favipiravir in Bangkok, Thailand, after being infected with the coronavirus.

Only 18 hours later, his mother noticed that his normally brown eyes were now indigo blue.

This sudden change in color is believed to be a side effect of the medication.

The boy's eyes returned to their normal color after treatment stopped.

A rustling sound in the woman's ear turned out to be a spider

A British woman suffered from pain and hearing strange noises in her ear, but when examined with binoculars, she was surprised to find a live spider making a nest inside her.

Lucy Wilde initially thought the pain was due to wax inside her ear but during the examination she saw a spider with large legs inside the ear.