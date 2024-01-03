A US federal court has ruled that the government cannot enforce abortion guidelines in Texas, where voluntary termination of pregnancy is illegal in almost all cases. The state had appealed some government guidance that a doctor must perform an abortion if necessary to stabilize a patient's condition in emergency situations, even in states where abortion is prohibited. The ruling finds that these federal guidelines unlawfully prevent states from restricting access to abortion.

However, Texas laws provide that abortion is possible in some, very limited cases, to protect the health of the mother. The state challenged the federal government's desire to more broadly apply some guidelines that specify how a federal medical emergency law should be applied.

In the United States, legislation on abortion is the responsibility of the 50 federal states: approximately twenty have introduced laws that prohibit the voluntary termination of pregnancy or limit the possibility to the first weeks of the fetus's life. In 2022, a Supreme Court ruling overturned the 1973 ruling that had made it legal in all states. The guidelines contested by Texas were approved by the administration of President Joe Biden (progressive) shortly thereafter.

Texas law prohibits voluntary termination of pregnancy in most cases, including rape and incest, once medical personnel have found “cardiac activity” in the embryo, usually around six weeks: a time in pregnancy in which many women do not yet know they are pregnant and in which in reality there is not yet a real heart organ. In December, however, the Texas Supreme Court temporarily prevented a pregnant woman from having an emergency abortion despite her pregnancy being at risk, forcing her to have an abortion in another state.