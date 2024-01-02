Marvel Studios would already have the right person in mind to replace Jonathan Majors as Kang

A new report claims that an actor from Fear the Walking Dead is being considered to be the new Kang of the Marvel Cinematic Universe replacing Jonathan Majors.

The new Kang of the UCM

Although everything was ready for Majors to return as the big villain of The Multiverse Saga in Avengers: The Kang Dynastyafter the jury found the actor guilty on charges of assault and harassment of his ex-girlfriend, Marvel He made the decision to fire him.

It's still unclear what Marvel Studios will do with the character, although some rumors say the studio would continue using the villain with another actor. Now, the insider Daniel Richtman has revealed that Colman Domingo is being considered as a possible replacement for Majors.

It is clear that Domingo is a good option as Kang, perhaps the only problem for some is his age, since he is over 50 years old. However, that shouldn't be something serious if we think that Marvel is presenting us with various variants of the same character. In any case, the information is not yet verified.

Domingo is best known for his role as Victor Strand in Fear the Walking Dead. The actor has been nominated for a Golden Globeand won a Emmy by Euphoria. At this moment, Domingo can be seen in the musical The Color Purple.