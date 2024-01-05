Few video games are as universally known as the legendary Tetris. A work that practically created a genre in itself, whose tokens are icons of modern culture and that has been covered (if not shamelessly imitated) ad nauseam. But even now, the work created by the Russian Alexei Pajitnov continues to surprise.

More than three decades have passed since its launch before a 13-year-old boy finally managed to play one of the most popular versions of the game. A feat that has not gone unnoticed by anyone.

Tetris, a game without end?

Although most modern video games have a beginning and an end, if you already have gray hair, you surely know that it wasn't always like this. Back in the 70s and 80s, many arcades and their domestic recreations did not have a purpose as such.beyond continuing to score or, if necessary, going to a restart.

In the case of Tetris, the game was not over until the screen was finally covered with pieces, without the user being able to get rid of them. This happened in one of the best-known versions of the title, the one represented by the NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) console.

It had to be now, more than thirty years after the game went on sale, when A young user has been able to beat the game as such, creating a real milestone that has completely shaken social networks and the general news of the world of video games.

The boy in question, who goes by the name of BlueScuti, and who is only 13 years old, took 40 minutes and a total of 1,511 lines to defeat the “machine.”

Another vision of Tetris

The most striking thing about the matter is that, even though it is a widely played title, at the time and later, everyone assumed that NES Tetris couldn't be finished, so to speak. That there was no way to achieve it, no matter how much users had developed, as is the case with many classic video games, different strategies to deal with it.

In fact, it must be kept in mind that the game does not show an official ending, through a screen as such, but that BlueScuti has simply managed to “collapse” it, for lack of a better word, when it has simply reached its possible limit.

This record has been truly significant for the classic gaming community, and for the many Tetris lovers in general, although it is not the first time that fans of retro video games have focused on pulverizing the limits of titles from decades ago. Many other classics like Pac-Man currently have experts working hard to achieve similar actions.

In fact, it's fair to say that there are players who even focus on specific releases to study the best ways to beat all known brands. On this occasion, going further is impossible. At best, it can only be equaled in the future… and it won't be easy.