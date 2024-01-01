On Monday, a court in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, sentenced Muhammad Yunus, winner of the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize, to six months in prison. Yunus has declared himself innocent, and will not be detained after posting bail. He also had to pay a fine of 5 thousand taka, the local currency of the country, equal to around 40 euros.

Yunus, 83, was involved in a legal case relating to the non-profit organization Grameen Telecom, of which he is president: according to an investigation by the labor inspectorate, the company does not respect its contractual obligations towards its employees, for example denying holidays and other financial benefits. Grameen Telecom controls 34.2 percent of Grameenphone, the main telephone operator in Bangladesh, which in turn is part of the Norwegian company Telenor ASA. Three other people were convicted along with Yunus, and have a month to appeal.

Yunus is a well-known economist and banker. In 2006 he won the Nobel Prize for having helped millions of people out of poverty thanks to a system of microcredits, financial instruments that allowed entrepreneurs in economic difficulty or without assets to put as collateral, which they normally would not have

obtained credit from traditional banking circuits, to rely on an alternative system of small loans.

Over the years, however, Yunus has been at the center of over one hundred legal cases and has been criticized several times by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, in office since 2009. Last August, more than 170 international leaders signed an appeal to ask for a stop to the cases against Yunus, considered a case of “judicial persecution”.