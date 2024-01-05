The Three Kings Parade will take place in just a few hours, and the children, who are the main protagonists, will collect candy, one of their favorite moments but also one of the most dangerous.

An example is that of María, a girl of just 4 years old who ate a hard candy and it got stuck in her throat. She ran out of air and they couldn't expel it in any way.

It was a nurse who was in the area who finally managed to extract it and thus save the little girl's life. Her parents still have the shock in her body.

Another family in Zaragoza experienced the same situation, and this Christmas parade brings together thousands of people and has its risks, as happened in Malaga, where a child was killed by one of the floats.

Therefore, in view of this year's Parades and to prevent María's story from being repeated, 112 recommends extreme vigilance.

Her father, Guillermo, was the one who was with her and, despite trying everything, he couldn't get the candy out of the little girl. “It was the worst moment of my life,” she said.

Luckily, Barbara, the nurse, was there and saved her in just a few seconds, her father has made clear.

It was by chance that she was at the parade, because she wasn't planning to attend and she even said it for the group. It was a friend of hers who told her what was happening.

“There was a moment when there was no other way to make him vomit and hit him,” he said.

