It's been almost 40 years since Alexey Pajitnov launched Tetris in the Soviet Union and absolutely no one had managed to complete the video game… until now. And Willis Gibson is the first human being to have achieved such a feat that seemed absolutely impossible.

The young man was playing the classic NES version live on December 21 and surpassed level 29, at which point the title no longer increases the speed at which pieces fall. However, the problem is that we are talking about a limit imposed by programming, so visual errors become constant, making it difficult to play with precision.

Gibson's feat lies in the fact that he managed to Tetris froze upon reaching the level 157 after completing 1,510 lines. Other players had managed to reach level 148, while an artificial intelligence did manage to beat the work with several modified aspects.

“Oh, my God! Yes! I'm going to faint,” exclaims Gibson after a game of more than 38 minutes in which he had to experience enormous concentration. Although Hyper Tapping has achieved great popularity in recent years in the competitive scene of Tetris, the truth is that the boy has used Rolling, which allows a greater number of pulsations in the same period of time. We will see if now someone else dares to repeat his milestone.

