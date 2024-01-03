Blue Scuti has conquered three Tetris world records, in addition to being the first person to reach the 'Kill Screen' of the video game

In a historic move, a thirteen-year-old American boy, known in the digital world as Blue Shieldshas achieved the unthinkable in the classic video game Tetris for NES. This video game prodigy has not only achieved the infamous “Kill Screen“, an achievement never before achieved by a human, but has also beaten three world records in a single attempt.

Rise of a Champion: Blue Scuti and the Conquest of Tetris

Since his debut in Tetris competitive scene As of December 2021, Blue Scuti has been climbing the ranks at an impressive rate. In 2023, his name was already resonating in the circles of video game fans, thanks to his multiple victories in international tournaments. But what he has achieved now is a historical milestone: Beat the NES version of Tetris in a way that no one except an artificial intelligence had ever managed before.

The secrets behind success

The key to Blue Scuti's success lies in its mastery of the “Rolling“. This technique, which became popular in 2021, allows you to perform up to twenty beats per second on the D-Pad, thus surpassing the previous Hyper Tapping technique, which allowed twelve. This exceptional ability was crucial in the most intense moments of his game, which lasted more than thirty-eight minutes.

At the climax of his game, when the Tetris screen froze and the music continued, a moment known as “Kill Screen“Blue Scuti exclaimed excitedly: “Yeah! I'm going to pass out. I can't feel my fingers. I can't feel my hands“. A triumph obtained through sheer tenacity and skill, pushing his body and mind to the limit.

Inspiration and tribute: beyond records

Beyond his achievements in the game, Blue Scuti has become a source of inspiration for players around the world. In an interview given to the YouTube channel Classic Tetris, revealed that the most difficult moments were the advanced levels, where nerves and pressure reached their peak. Despite these challenges, his goal is clear: stay on top and motivate the next generation of Tetris players.

The young man dedicated this record to his padrewho passed away in December, showing that behind every victory there is a deep and emotional personal story.

A legacy in progress

Blue Scuti has not only marked a before and after in the world of video games and video games in general, but it has also established a new standard of excellence and perseverance. His game, available to view in its entirety, includes the exciting Kill Screen moment at minute 38:30, a sequence that will undoubtedly go down in video game history as one of its most iconic moments.

This event not only demonstrates the unlimited potential of young talents in the world of esports, but also highlights how video games can be a platform for extraordinary achievements and moments of pure human emotion. With players like this guy at the helm, the future of competitive gaming looks brighter and more exciting than ever.

Other records in the world of video games

In the exciting world of video games, record time records are a spectacle in themselves. Speedrunners They are dedicated to completing games as quickly as possible, creating memorable moments. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, a Nintendo classic, saw a player called Torje set a world record by completing it in under 17 minutes. Another notable milestone was in Super Mario Bros, where the player Kosmic managed to finish the game in 4 minutes and 55 seconds, a record that challenged the limits of possibility. These achievements highlight the skill and extreme dedication of players in the competitive gaming arena.