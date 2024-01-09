Stephen King adaptations are often recurring content in Hollywood. His books are very famous. But not all of them have made it to the screen.

There are 9 Stephen King adaptations that haven't been made yet. We are talking about the most adapted living author, converting many of his works into films and television shows. But, despite the large number of adaptations of him, he is still far from catching up with Agatha Christie, the next most adapted author.

However, both Stephen King like Agatha Christie are far behind William Shakespeare, who is the most adapted author of all time. Shakespeare's work has the advantage of having existed for centuries, which has allowed it to spread throughout the world and be translated into many languages, something that King and Christie have not achieved due to the brevity of their periods of existence.

So now it's time to see what Stephen King adaptations They haven't made it to film or television.

“The eyes of the dragon”

The Eyes of the Dragon, a fantasy novel, departs from its main genre (horror) and immerses itself in a fantasy world within its broader universe: The Dark Tower. This story is about an envious wizard and his fight for the throne. Over the years, the rights for it to become one of Stephen King's adaptations have been acquired multiple times. And more recently, Hulu planned to turn it into a television series, with Seth Grahame-Smith producing. However, the project was canceled due to financial concerns after years of development.

“The long march”

The Long March, although the first complete novel written by the author, was not published until 1979. King subsequently wrote several novels under the pseudonym Richard Bachman. And this was the second of those works to be published. Over the years, there have been rumors of Stephen King adaptations of this work, featuring George A. Romero as director. But these plans never came to fruition. Recently, the project has been given new life with Francis Lawrence announced as director and a creative team beginning to form. If everything goes according to plan, the film adaptation could see the light of day in the coming years thanks to Lionsgate.

“Joyland” is not among the Stephen King adaptations

The novel Joyland, released in 2013, quickly attracted interest for an adaptation due to its story about a haunted theme park and a lonely boy. In 2018, Freeform attempted to develop the novel into a series as part of Stephen King adaptations planned for the future. At least, according to Deadline reports. However, since that initial announcement, there has been no official word on the project's progress. This lack of updates makes it seem unlikely that a Joyland adaptation will be on the way in the near future.

“Revival”

Revival is one of the most recent works by the American author, who has had difficulties completing one of Stephen King's adaptations. The novel tells the story of an ancient preacher who employs unconventional methods, using electricity to heal people, similar to how Frankenstein brings his monster to life. Despite several adaptation attempts and the attachment of names like Mike Flanagan to write and direct, the project appears to have been canceled in 2021 according to reports from Collider.

“Cursed road”

Cursed Highway, another novel published under the pseudonym Bachman, tells the story of a man whose home and work must be demolished to make way for the extension of a nearby highway. It was announced in 2019 that Andy and Barbara Muschietti, the team behind the modern It movies, were taking over another of Stephen King's adaptations. However, there have been no further updates since then, according to reports from Slash Film. Although the project is likely to hit the big screen at some point, the lack of development announcements and the formation of the creative team suggest that it is not expected to arrive in the near future.

“Possession” is not among the Stephen King adaptations

Possession, another novel written by Richard Bachman (King's pseudonym), presents an alternate universe parallel to the one presented in Despair. Despite having been published almost 20 years ago, there have recently been discussions about bringing another of Stephen King's adaptations to the screen with this story. In late 2022, George Cowan was reported to be working on a script for Bohemia Group, as revealed by Deadline. Although there have been no further updates since then, the recent news regarding the development of the script suggests that more news could arrive at any time.

“The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon”

The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon follows the story of a 9-year-old girl who is separated from her family during a hike and struggles to survive in difficult conditions, with a shortage of food and water. She uses a walkman to listen to reports about her idol, athlete Tom Gordon, while she tries to maintain her sanity. Originally, Stephen King adaptations by George A. Romero were planned and this was one of them. But the project stalled and did not move forward until after Romero's death. However, updates were announced in 2019 and 2020 about the film, still in production by Chris Romero, George A. Romero's wife, and directed by Lynne Ramsey, according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter.

“Buick 8: A Perverse Coke”

Buick 8: A Perverse Car is the second novel by the American writer and tells the story of a car with supernatural qualities. Initially, George A. Romero was associated with the project and scripts for Stephen King adaptations were being developed. However, after going through several changes and stopping production, the adaptation now appears to be in the hands of actor Thomas Jane. Jane has set up a production company to pursue this project and in August 2020 he announced that Jim Mickle was hired as a director for the film, according to reports from Bloody Disgusting.

“Duma Key” is not among the Stephen King adaptations

Duma Key follows the story of an elderly man who, due to a disabling injury, is forced to give up his manual job. Encouraged to explore his passion for art, he moves to the quiet island of Duma Key, Florida. As he begins to paint, supernatural events begin to unfold around him, complicating the mystery of the story. Although multiple rumors have emerged about Stephen King adaptations related to this novel, including names associated with the direction, there is no recent or reliable news on the progress of the project. Currently, it appears that a Duma Key adaptation is far from materializing in the near future.

