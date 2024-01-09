loading…

TOKYO – Japan is an earthquake country. The country has repeatedly experienced earthquakes which often destroyed and killed many people.

Why do earthquakes often hit Japan?

Located on the “Ring of Fire” of volcanoes and oceanic trenches that partially encircles the Pacific Basin, Japan accounts for about 20% of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater, and annually experiences up to 2,000 quakes that can be felt by 2,000 people.

8 Powerful Earthquakes that Hit Japan in the Last 30 years

1. Gempa Kobe



According to the India Times, on January 16 1995, an earthquake measuring 7.3 hit central Japan, destroying the western port city of Kobe. The worst earthquake to hit the country in 50 years killed more than 6,400 people and caused losses of around $100 billion.

2. Niigita Earthquake

On October 23, 2004, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the Niigata region, about 250 km (150 mi) north of Tokyo, killing 65 people and injuring 3,000.

3. Gempa Fukushima 2011



According to the India Times, on March 11 2011, an earthquake measuring 9.0 on the Richter scale and a tsunami struck northeastern Japan, killing nearly 20,000 people and causing devastation at Fukushima, causing the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.

4. Kumamoto earthquake

On April 16, 2016, a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck Kumamoto on Japan's southern island, killing more than 220 people.

5. Osaka Earthquake



On June 18, 2018, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake in Osaka, Japan's second-largest metropolitan city, killed four people, injured hundreds, and halted factory lines in industrial areas.

6. Gempa Hokkaido

On September 6, 2018, an earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale paralyzed the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, killing at least seven people, triggering landslides and cutting off power to its 5.3 million residents.

7. Gempa Fukushima 2021



On February 13, 2021, a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck the coast of Fukushima in eastern Japan, injuring dozens of people and triggering widespread power outages.

8. Gempa Fukushima 2022

According to the India Times, on March 16 2022, an earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale shook the coast of Fukushima again, leaving two people dead and 94 injured and bringing back memories of the earthquake and tsunami that paralyzed the same area more than a decade earlier.

9. New Year's Earthquake



At least 30 people died after a powerful earthquake struck Japan on New Year's Day 2024. Rescue teams struggled to reach remote areas where buildings collapsed, roads were damaged and power was cut to tens of thousands of homes.

An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.6 on the Richter scale caused residents in several coastal areas to flee to higher ground as tsunami waves hit Japan's western coast, sweeping several cars and houses into the sea.

