Israel has repeatedly carried out planned killings in Lebanon. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel has repeatedly carried out planned assassination attempts against the leaders of the Palestinian movement in Lebanon.

The most recent was a drone strike in the Dahiyeh neighborhood in southern Beirut this week that killed several Hamas leaders including Saleh al-Arouri, deputy leader of the group's political wing and founder of its military wing, the Qassam Brigades. The move represents a major regional escalation in Israel's war on Gaza, which has so far killed more than 22,000 people there. But this is not the first time Israel has carried out killings in Lebanon.

Al-Arouri has been living in exile in Lebanon since 2015. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the killing, but it is likely that Tel Aviv ordered the killing.

For decades, Israel has targeted Palestinian leaders in Lebanon, where Hamas's ally Hezbollah is based. However, al-Arouri's death came after an 18-year hiatus in a long list of successful political assassination attempts.

8 Premeditated Murders Carried Out by Israel in Lebanon

1. 1972 – After the murder at Lod Airport



Photo/Reuters

According to Al Jazeera, one of Israel's first targets in Lebanon was Ghassan Kanafani, a prominent Palestinian writer and poet who was murdered on July 8 1972 in Beirut along with his 17-year-old nephew. A grenade had been connected to the ignition of his car. When he started the car, a plastic bomb planted behind the car's bumper ignited.

Kanafani is a spokesperson for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). His murder occurred after a mass shooting at Lod Airport (now Ben Gurion International Airport) on May 30, 1972 that left 26 people dead and dozens injured. Three members of the Japanese Red Army had been recruited to carry out the shooting as the airport was already on high alert for possible attacks by Palestinians. Israel says Kanafani's killing was a response to this attack, but it is thought the killing was planned well in advance.

Bassam Abu Sharif, who became the PFLP's spokesman after Kanafani's assassination, was also the target of a parcel bomb in Beirut on 25 July 1972. Abu Sharif survived the attempt but suffered serious injuries – he lost some of his sight and hearing, as well as four other people. finger.

2. 1973 – Response to kidnapping in Munich

According to Al Jazeera, on September 5 1972, members of Black September, a faction of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), kidnapped 11 Israeli athletes at the Summer Olympics in Munich. The hostages were ultimately killed in a failed rescue attempt by West German authorities.

In response, Israel launched an assassination campaign called Operation Spring of Youth, to target the mastermind behind the kidnapping. Traveling by boat from Haifa for an operation that took place from 10 to 11 April 1973, Israeli special forces landed on the beach in Beirut with their commander, the future prime minister, Ehud Barak, disguised as a woman.

They raided high-rise buildings and private homes of PLO officials in Beirut and Sidon that they had previously monitored, blowing up doors with explosives and firing weapons until their targets were killed. Three high-ranking PLO officials were killed: Muhammad Youssef al-Najjar, deputy to PLO leader Yasser Arafat; spokesman Kamal Nasser; and Kamal Adwan, West Bank military leader.

3. 1973-2001 – A long plan to kill Yasser Arafat



Photo/Reuters

On 1 October 1973, Israel attempted to assassinate Arafat, as well as PLO members Khalil al-Wazir, Faruq al-Qaddumi, Hani al-Hassan and Wadi Haddad during a meeting in Beirut. However, the bomb dropped on the building where the men were meeting failed to explode.