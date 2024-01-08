Suara.com – Vino G. Bastian and Marsha Timothy took their only daughter on holiday to welcome the New Year. Japan is the destination country for Vino G. Bastian's family to spend their final and early year holidays.

The three of them went for a walk and visited various interesting destinations in Sakura Country. Interestingly, the intimate portrait of Vino G. Bastian and Marsha Timothy in Japan actually gives the impression of a couple on their honeymoon.

Are you curious about how intimate the vacation moments of this netizen's favorite couple are? Directly look for the following series of portraits.

1. Vino G. Bastian and Marsha Timothy have left for Japan several days ago. Their visit this time is of course for the end of 2023 holiday as well as welcoming the new year 2024.

Intimate portrait of Vino G. Bastian and Marsha Timothy in Japan. (Instagram/marshatimothy)

2. This couple, who have been married for 11 years, are netizens' favorite couple. Because their relationship is always lasting and calm. Moreover, the two of them always appear intimate on many occasions. Including being alone on a quiet Japanese street.

Intimate portrait of Vino G. Bastian and Marsha Timothy in Japan. (Instagram/vinogbastian__)

3. Having been together for more than a decade, Vino G. Bastian and Marsha Timothy still continue to show their burning love. Judging from their body movements to the smiles on their faces, it really looks like the two of them are very happy and in love with each other.

Intimate portrait of Vino G. Bastian and Marsha Timothy in Japan. (Instagram/vinogbastian__)

4. Vino G. Bastian, who is being talked about a lot thanks to his acting in the film Buya Hamka Vol. 2: Hamka & Siti Raham look mad at their wife. Indeed, since he got married until now, Vino has never hesitated to show off his love for Marsha.

Intimate portrait of Vino G. Bastian and Marsha Timothy in Japan. (Instagram/vinogbastian__)

5. While in Japan, Vino G. Bastian invited Marsha Timothy, who had given him a daughter, to visit the beach. Like a young couple on their honeymoon, the two of them are so harmonious and intimate. Even though both of them are already four years old, you know.

Intimate portrait of Vino G. Bastian and Marsha Timothy in Japan. (Instagram/vinogbastian__)

6. Jizzy Pearl's parents don't look like a married couple who have been building a household for years. In fact, it looks like two lovebirds who have just got married and are traveling for their honeymoon.

Intimate portrait of Vino G. Bastian and Marsha Timothy in Japan. (Instagram/vinogbastian__)

7. Of course Jizzy Pearl took part in her family's holiday in Japan. This beautiful girl who has started to grow up has become a sweet travel companion for her father and mother.

Intimate portrait of Vino G. Bastian and Marsha Timothy in Japan. (Instagram/vinogbastian__)

8. It's no secret that Vino G. Bastian is a dream father figure who is very fond of his daughter. After previously uploading many moments alone with his wife, Vino finally showed off a photo of him hugging Jizzy affectionately on the beach.

Intimate portrait of Vino G. Bastian and Marsha Timothy in Japan. (Instagram/vinogbastian__)

Vino G. Bastian and Marsha Timothy's family holiday in Japan made many netizens happy. The reason is that Vino and Marsha are a dream couple who are idolized by many, not only because of their achievements in the world of acting but also because of the harmony in their household.

Contributor: Safitri Yulikhah