loading…

Many war commanders died in the war in Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The world will experience a lot of sorrow in 2023. The war that is raging has caused many important people, especially war commanders, to die in wars, including the Gaza war.

8 Global Figures Who Died in War 2023

1. Ahmed al-Ghandour, Commander Hamas

Hamas' military wing's northern brigade commander and four other senior leaders have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said Ahmed al-Ghandour was a member of its military council, and named three others, among them Ayman Siyyam, head of its rocket division, while its West Bank branch confirmed the death of another leader. .

“We promised Allah that we would continue their journey and that their blood would be a light for the mujahideen and a fire for the invaders,” the statement said, without saying when they were killed.

Ghandour was a leading figure in the planning and execution of the October 7 attack” when Hamas carried out a surprise attack in Israel, killing 1,200 Israelis and taking about 240 prisoners.

2. Ali Qadi, Hamas Commander

Ali Qadi, described as ''a company commander of Hamas 'Nukhba' commandos'' was killed in one of the airstrikes. Two other senior Hamas leaders, Zachariah Abu Ma'amar and Joad Abu Shamala, were also killed in overnight airstrikes in Gaza last week.

3. Abu Ma'amar, Hamas Commander

Abu Ma'amar was involved in decision making and planning attacks against Israel.

4. Belal Alqadra, Commander Hamas

The Israel Defense Forces also claimed that they eliminated Belal Alqadra, commander of Khan Yunis Nukhba's southern forces, in the Gaza Strip on October 14.

5. Merad Abu Merad, Hamas Commander

Merad Abu Merad, a Hamas commander said to have led the October 7 attack on Israel, was also killed by Israel. Merad is the head of Hamas' air system.

6. Yonatan Steinberg, KomandanIsrael

Yonatan Steinberg is known as an officer in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) with the rank of colonel, who served as commander of the 933rd “Nahal” Brigade.

He previously served as commander of the Tactical Training Center in the IDF, commander of the Binyamin Brigade, Assistant Brigade Commander (Operations) Steel Formations, and commander of Battalion 931. He was killed by Hamas members in a surprise attack on Israel in October 2023.

7. Roi Yosef Levy, KomandanIsrael

Levy was an officer in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) with the rank of colonel who served in his last position as commander of the Multidimensional Unit.

He previously served as commander of the Fire Training Center in Melah, commander of the Bar'am Brigade, commander of Unit 621 – 'Egoz', commander of the Hadar Battalion and commander of the 1st 'Golani' Brigade. He was killed in the battle for Re'im during an encounter with Palestinian militants during the 2023 Israel-Hamas war.

8. Eli Ginsberg, KomandanIsrael

Eli Ginsberg was an Israeli lieutenant colonel who commanded the Israel Defense Forces LOTAR counterterrorism special forces unit from 2020 to 2023. Two weeks after retiring from the military, Ginsberg was killed in action during a 2023 Hamas attack on Israel on October 8.

After hearing of the initial attacks by Hamas, Ginsberg drove from Dovrat, the kibbutz in northern Israel where he lived with his wife and four children, to participate in the Battle of Be'eri.

During his IDF career, Ginsberg was an officer in the Israeli Navy's Shayetet 13 special operations unit and was injured in a Gaza flotilla attack in 2010.

(ahm)