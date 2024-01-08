Today more than ever, it is extremely common for companies to close the servers of their older titles. It is a measure that is taken for many reasons: from the little player traffic until technical problems. Unfortunately, 8 Electronic Arts titles already have their days numbered.

Certainly, EA put the final nail in the coffin of many titles in 2023. Only at the beginning of December, Crysis 3, Dante's Inferno, Dead Space 2, Mirror's Edge Catalyst and 3 games from the Battlefield franchise said goodbye to their online modalities.

Although players can still access sections single-player y offline of those games, they will no longer be able to enjoy competitive sections and other functions that require internet. Unfortunately, the company has just announced more games that will be joining the list and will lose their online features.

These Electronic Arts games will close their servers in 2024

Electronic Arts updated its website where it announces the names of the games that will lose their online modalities. Unfortunately, we already know that 8 games more will join the list very soon. Specifically, multiple installments of the F1 franchise, as well as Micromachines World Series and Rocket Arena, will close their servers during the first half of next year.

Below, we share the list of games that will close their servers:

F1 2011 ― March 21, 2024 F1 2012 ― March 21, 2024 F1 2013 ― March 21, 2024 F1 2014 ― March 21, 2024 F1 Race Stars ― March 21, 2024 Micromachines World Series ― March 21, 2024 Rocket Arena ― March 21, 2024 Madden NFL 20 ― April 15, 2024

Madden NFL 20 and more Electronic Arts games will be incomplete in 2024

It is striking that 7 of the 8 games on the list will lose their servers on the same day. On the other hand, we must remember that Final Strike Games announced in mid-December that Rocket Arena will stop operating. Due to its multiplayer game nature, it will be impossible to play when online services end.

It is possible that the closure of F1 and Madden NFL 20 games is related to a licensing issue. In fact, these titles have stopped being sold and it is impossible to buy them on digital portals, although interested players can still opt for the physical format.

But tell us, did you play any of these titles? Let us read you in the comments.

