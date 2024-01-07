Suara.com – During the long Christmas and New Year holidays (Nataru), several people chose to travel to various countries, including Indonesian artists. To spend the end of 2023, several Indonesian artists have chosen to go on holiday abroad with their families.

Through their respective Instagram accounts, several artists appear to be on holiday in various countries such as France, Japan, Korea, the United States, and others. Several of the artist's families were seen sharing their moments together in their uploads.

So who are the artists who have decided to vacation abroad at the end of 2023? Check out some of the portraits below.

1. Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina

Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina's family chose to spend the end of the year in France. In an upload on his personal Instagram account, he shows a family photo in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Rafathar and Rayyanza were also seen taking part in the year-end holiday with Raffi Ahmad-Nagita Slavina.

2. Nia Ramadan

Nia Ramadhani and her family are known to be on holiday in the United States. Together with her husband, Ardi Bakrie, she also invited her three children to go on holiday together. In her upload, Nia Ramadhani's family appears to be on holiday in Colorado where it is winter. This can be seen in the photo which is filled with snow all around.

3. Rachel Vennya

Rachel Vennya also spent the end of the year on holiday in Switzerland with her family. He seems to have invited his two children, Xabiru and Chava, to go on holiday together. Her lover, Salim Nauderer, also accompanied Rachel Vennya on vacation together. In the photo he shared, the four of them are seen posing together on a train with a view of the mountains.

4. Chelsea Olivia and Glenn Alinskie

Chelsea couple Olivia and Glenn Alinskie also decided to go on holiday for Christmas and New Year. In the upload, the two of them are seen kissing against the backdrop of snow in Japan. Another portrait also shows his two children on holiday with their parents.

5. Sule and family

Sule and his family were also seen on holiday together in France. It can be seen in his upload that his four children, Rizky Febian, Putri Delina, Rizwan Fadilah (Njan), and Ferdi are on holiday together. Not only that, in the photo at the Eiffel Tower, Mahalini can also be seen accompanying her fiancé on holiday.

6. Chicco Jerikho and Putri Marino

The couple, Chicco Jerikho and Putri Marino, also went on holiday with their children to Switzerland. In their upload, the three of them appear to be posing together with a snow mountain in the background.

7. Atta Halilintar and Aurel Hermansyah

Atta Halilintar and Aurel Hermansyah decided to celebrate New Year's Eve in Korea. In his upload, Atta Halilintar showed himself with Aurel Hermansyah on the plane. His two daughters, Ameena and Azzura, were also seen on holiday together.