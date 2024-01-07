Suara.com – Since his debut as a director in 2000, Hanung Bramantyo has become one of the most productive filmmakers in the Indonesian film industry. Starting 2024, Hanung Bramantyo is making a new breakthrough with his comeback with a horror film.

After focusing on working on the drama genre for quite a long time, Hanung finally returned to presenting thrilling horror through the horror film Trinil: Balekno Gembungku aka Trinil: Return My Body. This film, directed by Hanung, is much awaited by fans of his works.

Moreover, there are many interesting facts about the film Trinil: Balekno Gembungku that are a shame to miss. What are the facts about this latest horror film by Hanung Bramantyo? Come on, take a look at the following review.

1. The story idea was inspired by radio dramas

Trinil Movie Facts: Balekno Gembungku. (Instagram/kitchenfilm)

In 1985, there was a play or radio drama entitled Trinil which was very popular. One of the iconic characters inherent in the play Trinil is Mbok Suminten.

Mbok Suminten became a Trinil icon because of one very distinctive sentence, namely 'Trinil, my balekno gembung.' At that time, the figure of Mbok Suminten, whose moans could only be heard, had a popularity that beat Nini Pelet to Mak Lampir, you know.

This dialogue, which is the sound of Mbok Suminten's moans, seems to be the common thread between the film Trinil: Balekno Gembungku and Sandiwara Trinil in the past. However, the film version will be completely different from the radio story. In fact, the character Mbok Suminten will not appear in the film.

2. Hanung Bramantyo's comeback after not working on a horror film for 17 years

Trinil Movie Facts: Balekno Gembungku. (Instagram/kitchenfilm)

Hanung Bramantyo is widely known as a director who works mostly in the drama genre. Hanung himself once made a horror film that is still talked about quite often today, namely Lentera Merah (2006). Followed by the second horror film, namely Legenda Sundel Bolong (2007).

Now after 17 years, Hanung Bramantyo returns to the horror genre. Trinil Balekno's film Gembungku is Hanung's comeback in the horror genre. This film by Hanung will be set in the past, namely the 1970s.

3. The script has been in the works since 2022

Trinil Movie Facts: Balekno Gembungku. (Instagram/kitchenfilm)

Work on the film Trinil began in 2022, when Hanung pitched the idea and rough concept of the radio play Trinil to Haqi Ahmad. At that time, Haqi was still completing the manuscript of Love is Never on Time. In the midst of his busy life, Haqi was interested in the concept offered by Hanung and was able to complete the fifth draft of Trinil in the middle of the year.

4. Collaborate with Malaysian filmmakers and actors

Trinil Movie Facts: Balekno Gembungku. (Instagram/kitchenfilm)

Trinil is produced by Dapur Film which is Hanung's PH and collaborates with Seven Skies Motion, a PH from Malaysia. Not only that, Trinil also presented a Malaysian artist, namely Fattah Amin.

The actor and singer who has had a long career in the neighboring country will play a character named Yusof. This character is a friend of the main players in Trinil and has a big role throughout the film.

5. Carmela van der Kruk's debut in a horror film

Trinil Movie Facts: Balekno Gembungku. (Instagram/kitchenfilm)

Young artist Carmela van der Kruk received an offer as the main actor in a film. Previously, Carmela debuted as an extra in the film The Perfect Husband.

Trinil is not only a film where she is the main character, but is also the first horror film in which Carmela stars. She will play the role of Rara who experiences terror from ghosts not long after she and her husband, Sutan occupy the plantation inherited from her father.

6. Wulan Guritno and Shalom play the same character

Trinil Movie Facts: Balekno Gembungku. (Instagram/kitchenfilm)

Trinil is also the first film that unites Wulan Guritno with her daughter, Shalom Razade. Wulan and Shalom will not be in the same scene, because they will play the same character.

Shalom Razade will be the younger version of Ayu whose adult figure is played by Wulan Guritno. Ayu herself is an ambitious woman who uses any means to achieve her goals. His character will be described in detail from youth to death, until his life after death.

7. Screened in three countries

Trinil Movie Facts: Balekno Gembungku. (Instagram/kitchenfilm)

Trinil: Balekno Gembungku will be shown simultaneously in cinemas throughout Indonesia on January 4 2024. Not only in Indonesia, Hanung Bramantyo's film will be released in three neighboring countries, namely Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam and Singapore.

After listening to the interesting facts about the film Trinil: Balekno Gembungku, you can already imagine the horror that will be presented, right? So I can't wait for Trinil to air tomorrow!

Contributor: Safitri Yulikhah