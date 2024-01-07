Suara.com – There are quite a lot of singers who have been banned from performing hit songs that they once popularized. This prohibition occurred due to copyright issues as well as special prohibitions issued by the songwriter.

The prohibition on singers from performing their hit songs disappointed fans. Because this song is very attached to the singers. Starting from foreign singer Taylor Swift to the latest Agnes Mo and Stinky, this has happened. Summarized from various sources, the following is a list of artists prohibited from singing their old songs.

1. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift fans were deeply disappointed because their idol was banned from performing her old songs. Especially songs released when the artist was still under Big Machine Records.

The ban was issued by former leaders of Big Machine Records, namely Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun in 2019. The rights to Taylor Swift's old songs after the Fearless album are held by Big Machine Records. The trigger for the ban was because Taylor left Big Machine in 2018.

Taylor Swift finally re-recorded all her old albums under Big Machine Records using the Taylor's Version concept so she could sing her hit songs.

2. Kris Dayanti

After his separation from Anang Hermansyah, Krisdayanti was prohibited from singing his old songs. In fact, the old song created by Anang was one of the points that brought Kris Dayanti to the peak of success.

Anang Hermansyah firmly forbade his ex-wife from singing the songs he wrote. Kris Dayanti himself did not object to the ban he received.

3. Mulan Jameela

In 2007, Mulan Jameela was prohibited from performing her old song which she made popular with Ratu. The reason why Mulan Jameela was prohibited from singing her old songs was because of copyright issues.

The reason is that the copyright for the old song is held by the Ratu label which is fronted by Maia Estianty. If Mulan wants to sing the song, then she has to pay royalties worth IDR 1 million for each song.

4. Angie

After leaving the band Drive, Anji was prohibited from singing songs from the band that made his name. This happened in 2011, when Drive personnel accused Anji of singing Drive's hit songs. Anji himself denied the accusation and admitted that he only sang two songs and those were the ones he composed himself.

5. Once Mekel

Ahmad Dhani surprisingly issued a ban on Once Mekel from singing the song Dewa 19. This ban was revealed in March 2023 because Dhani did not want another concert featuring the song Dewa 19 while his party was on tour.

Ahmad Dhani does hold the copyright of hits from Dewa 19. However, Once Mekel can still sing songs created by Dhani from Ahmad Band, TRIAD, or songs created for other singers such as Reza Artamevia.

If Once violates and continues to sing the Dewa 19 song, Once will receive sanctions with a maximum nominal value of up to IDR 1 billion.

6. Agnez Mo

The beautiful singer Agnez Mo was in the spotlight after being banned from performing a number of her favorite songs composed by Ari Bias. Ari Bias revealed this prohibition on (28/12/2023).

Some of the songs that Agnez Mo was forbidden to sing were Just Say, I'm Here, Not Yours Anymore, and Won't Get Here. According to Ari Bias, his party has informed him that the direct license will take effect from July 2023, but Agnez Mo did not give a positive response.

7. Stinky and Andre Taulany

Next there was the band Stinky and Andre Taulany who were prohibited from singing their old songs. The ban was issued by Ndhank Surahman Hartono on (31/12/2023). He is the creator of the song Maybe, which is Stinky's most popular song.

Andre Taulany himself still quite often performs fragments of this song at a number of events. Ndhank conveyed the ban in a video uploaded to Instagram.

Is your favorite singer from the list of artists who were banned from playing their old songs?

