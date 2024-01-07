Suara.com – BritAma is one of the popular savings products from Bank Rakyat Indonesia. Below is an explanation of the advantages of BritAma

Different from other types of savings, BritAma X products are aimed at young people. This is a savings product with a special elegant debit card design. Quoted from the company's official website, the BRI BritAma

Users can choose a series of cards such as BritAma X Gentleman, BritAma X Ladies, and BritAma X Basketball. There are Classic and Gold versions.

The daily cash withdrawal limit for Classic is IDR 10 million and Gold IDR 20 million. Transfers between BRI Classic are IDR 50 million while Gold reaches IDR 100 million. Here are 7 advantages of BritAma

Elegant Design

Debit card with the Master Card logo with an elegant design especially for young people.Real Time Online

Real Time Online transactions at more than 10 thousand BRI work units and 23 thousand BRI ATMs throughout Indonesia.Card Accessibility

Accessibility of BRI ATM/Debit cards on the BRI, ATM Bersama, Link, Prima, Cirrus, Maestro and MasterCard networks both at home and abroad.Free Insurance Cover

BritAma X savings book owners can get free personal accident insurance cover of up to IDR 150 million.e-Banking facility

Customers can also enjoy various e-Banking facilities including mobile banking, internet banking, SMS notifications, and others.Savings Interest Rate

BritAma X savings holders will enjoy competitive savings book rates.Automatic Transaction Facility

Customers can have automatic transaction facilities according to their preferences. BRI logo. (BRI)

Prospective customers don't need to worry because the initial deposit for opening BRI BritAma X Savings is quite low, namely IDR 100 thousand. They also need to complete other requirements to open this type of savings. The following are the conditions for opening BRI BritAma X Savings:

Customers must be aged 17 to 35 years Complete personal identification (Indonesian citizens must use KTP, while foreigners use passport and KIMS/KITAP/KITAS) Fill out the account opening application form Prepare an initial deposit of IDR 100 thousand

The following are the BRI BritAma X transfer limits:

Daily cash withdrawal limit (Classic): IDR 10 millionDaily cash withdrawal limit (Gold): IDR 20 millionInterbank transfer limit (Classic): IDR 50 millionBRI transfer limit (Gold): IDR 100 millionInterbank transfer limit (Classic): IDR 10 millionLimit interbank transfer (Gold): IDR 15 millionCard Fee: IDR 1,000Monthly Administration Fee: IDR 6 thousandMinimum Balance: IDR 50 thousandAccount Closing Fee at Work Unit: IDR 50 thousand

That was an explanation of the advantages of BritAma X. Are you interested in opening an account at BRI?