The sector and current events in the world of telecommunications are evolving rapidly, and As 5G continues to expand, eyes turn to the future with the expectation of 6G.

We have managed to go from 1G to 5G in a relatively short period of time – 40 years – so 6G is the natural progression towards faster and improved wireless connectivity.

Ultimately, expect speeds so incredibly fast that no progress bars or timeouts will be needed for any normal amount of data, at least by current standards. Everything will be available instantly.

While 6G is still in the speculation and development stages, the first commercial deployments are expected to occur around 2030.. Standardization should begin in 2024, with specifications ready by 2028, according to Patrik Persson, 6G program director at Ericsson Research.

What news will 6G bring to the world?

When experts talk about 6G There are a series of points on which they coincide:

1 Tbps speeds that could one day allow maximum speeds of one terabit per second on an Internet device. To give you an idea, this is 1,000 times faster than 1 Gbps, the fastest speed available on most home Internet networks today. But be careful, because it is also 100 times faster than 10 Gbps, the hypothetical maximum speed of 5G.

Researchers predict that 6G will rely on extremely high bandwidth and high reliability. The Internet will be accessible instantly and continuously, available to many of us who use thousands of devices in our daily lives..

In 2019, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) opened the doors to a possible 6G future by allowing companies to begin experimenting with what has been called terahertz waves or submillimeter waves. These are radio bands that have a higher frequency than millimeter waves, which are the solution to major network congestion.

The big problem with these millimeter waves is that they only work over short distances. And in some ways the terahertz is the same, but if it is used properly, an even greater capacity can be opened.

Finally, and of course, one of the great protagonists of these years and the future, artificial intelligence. And everything related to this area has been the subject of great debate in the midst of the 5G boom. The arrival of 6G is expected to give the final push for AI to be necessary to keep everything coordinated and running smoothly..

What will the world be like with 6G?

Instant downloads and 8K content

Imagine downloading up to 100 Gb per second. With 6G networks, this will no longer be a dream but will become part of our daily routine. Watching content in 8K will be as common as having coffee in the morningthanks to download speeds that defy any limit.

Augmented reality available to everyone

Augmented reality will no longer be a privilege but will become something accessible to everyone. 6G networks, with their almost non-existent latencies, will open the doors to more fluid and immersive augmented reality experiences. From games to practical applications, augmented reality will be an integral part of our daily lives.

Getty

Medical advances and remote surgery

Low latency will not only impact our entertainment experiences, but also will revolutionize healthcare. Remote surgery and precise control of machines will be possible like never before. This will allow medical advances that could change the way we deal with health problems.

Internet of Things (IoT)

Think about connecting millions of devices in a single square kilometer. 6G networks will make this possible, driving the growth of the Internet of Things. Smart homes, autonomous vehicles and real-time monitoring systems will become a reality, transforming the way we live and work.

Be careful because it will not be as easy as you think

Building 5G infrastructure has already been a very complex task for mobile operators, so The deployment of 6G not only implies new investment costs, but also unique and new problems to solve.

According to Sue Rudd, director of networks and platforms services at TechInsights, the emerging demands of intensive use cases, such as the famous metaverse, pose separate problems. Considered the flagship application of 6G, it requires unprecedented speeds, interactivity and human-machine interconnection.

“The metaverse, however, deeply impacts network infrastructure. It challenges the current Internet design of the 1990s by introducing a Multiverse of Multiple Networks and Parallel Domains, a Multigrid. This Multigrid demands rules and policies for the interaction between people and machines across their domains, breaking the limited TCP-IP Internet architecture and propelling a more robust paradigm than the current 'Best Efforts, Trust Anyone,' which is already worn out,” Rudd notes.

Sarah McBride, Senior Analyst at Omdia, discusses the initial issues surrounding Thz spectrum allocation. “The use of THz bands presents challenges, especially in transferring data over considerable distances due to high propagation loss and atmospheric absorption characteristics,” she says.

“Regulators must take these aspects into account when allocating this spectrum. Operators must design new transceiver architectures for THz communication systems that operate efficiently at high frequencies. In addition, key concerns such as security, privacy and trust must be addressed,” he adds. .

In summary, The telecommunications industry faces a rocky road with the deployment of 6G. The experience they already have during the launch of 5G has surely been useful, but the magnitude of what is to come requires a different approach and innovative solutions.

Of course, the race towards 6G is attracting the attention of many players in the sector. Test and measurement provider Keysight Technologies is committed to its development.

Large companies, such as LG, Huawei, Nokia and Samsung, have also indicated that they are working on 6G R&D. Can the industry learn from its previous experiences as the arrival of 6G draws closer?