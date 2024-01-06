Did you find Saltburn on Prime Video disturbing? Well, there are more shady films that make Barry Keoghan's film seem even fun next to it.

There are 6 shady movies that turn Saltburn into a comedy. The premiere of Emerald Fennell's psychological thriller starring Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike, among many others, has brought quite a queue. It is no wonder, taking into account everything it proposes and what it offers. With an extraordinary visual composition and exceptional technical work, the film is a classist satire and a dramatic and stretched representation of human corruption due to ambitions.

However, beyond that social message about the strata in which we are located and how these condemn and overlap us as human beings, Saltburn It has attracted a lot of attention due to the grotesqueness of its images, the disturbing nature of its narrative and the disturbing nature of its sequences. However, there are shady films that turn this film into a comedy. And that is what we need to review here.

Perverse Memories (2007)

Hundreds of video tapes are discovered in an abandoned house in a town in upstate New York. Its content consists of torture, murder and dismemberment, becoming the most disturbing proof of the existence of a serial killer ever seen. Definitely, wicked memories is one of those murky films that leaves Saltburn looking like a comedy.

Funny Games (2007) turns Saltburn into a comedy

Anna, her husband George and their ten-year-old son go to rest at their holiday residence located next to a lake. As soon as we arrive, two apparently very polite young men appear who claim to be friends of the neighbors and ask them for some eggs. Of course, Funny Games is one of those murky films that leave Saltburn as a kind of comedy. Both this and the original from 1997.

Goodnight, Mom (2022) is one of those murky movies that will leave you completely cold and it's on Prime Video

Two twin brothers arrive at their mother's house and begin to suspect that something is not right. In short, Good night mom is one of those murky films that leave Saltburn as a kind of comedy. It is a modern, North American version of the 2014 Austrian film.

Hereditary (2018)

Strange things begin to happen in the Graham house after the death of the grandmother and matriarch, who leaves her house to her daughter Annie. Annie Graham, a married gallery owner with two children, did not have a very happy childhood with her mother, and she believes that her death can make her turn the page. But everything gets complicated when her youngest daughter begins to see ghostly figures, which also begin to appear before her brother. Definitely, Hereditary is one of those murky films that leave Saltburn as a kind of comedy. A glorious Ari Aster film that remains unforgettable.

Antichrist (2009) leaves Saltburn on the ground in perversity

A psychologist, who wants to help his wife overcome the death of their son in an accident, decides to take her to a cabin lost in the middle of a forest, where she had spent the last summer with the child. However, the therapy does not work, and both she and nature begin to behave strangely. Of course, Antichrist is one of those murky films that leave Saltburn as a kind of comedy. A film directed by Lars Von Trier that established the filmmaker throughout the world.

Sesame Street: Follow That Bird (1985) is one of those shady movies that you think isn't, but it really is.

Oscar, Bert, Ernie, Cookie Monster and other members of the Sesame Street gang join Big Bird on an adventure. With guest stars like Chevy Chase and John Candy, among others. In short, Sesame Street: Follow that bird is one of those murky films that leave Saltburn as a kind of comedy. And not because of its theme, but because it will haunt you aesthetically in your dreams. Be careful if you do. Of course, you will never be able to forget it. It's disturbing.

