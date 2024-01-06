There are a few comic book stores in Spain that are essential. Over the years, they have become temples to pilgrimage when visiting a city and getting the best possible copies, whether they are old comics, American comics, European titles, mangas, merchandising, figures and much more.

Since the superhero boom exploded, there has been an exponential growth of specialized comic stores in Spain. Some of these stores have survived over time and others, unfortunately, have disappeared. All of them, however, have taken giant steps to strengthen the comic industry in our country.

Select the best comic stores in Spain It's not easy at all. After all, all establishments have their history, their charm and their tradition. But some of these places have become an indispensable part of the lives of readers and collectors. And that is what I am going to try to explain with the following list of recommendations.

So, here you go the 6 essential comic stores in Spain that you should visit yes or yes:

Joker Comics (Bilbao)

Located in the capital of Bilbao, Joker Comics is one of the best comic stores in Spain. Not only because of its spectacular size, but also because of the interesting arrangement of the titles, spread from the new items at the beginning of the store to the most difficult to find comics throughout the entire establishment. Fascinating.

In addition to all this, it has an attached room in front of its premises, across the street. In that room, countless events, presentations, talks and signing sessions take place. All this makes Joker Comics It is one of those essential stores in our country when it comes to talking about comics. And one of the obligatory stops if you visit Bilbao, in addition to eating and drinking beautifully.

MilCómics (Zaragoza)

Located in the Aragonese capital, MilCómics is one of the best comic stores in Spain. The store has one of the most amazing displays in the industry and one of the most complete selections of comics in the country. European, American, manga, board games, merchandising, Funkos, figures, statues. Everything you imagine is there!

His business started in a small establishment near its current location, but now it has a huge premises full of dream material that will delight all comics readers and collectors in the geek world. If you visit Zaragoza, don't forget to stop by MilCómics. You will be amazed as soon as you walk through its doors.

Akira Comics (Madrid)

Located in the Spanish capital, Akira Comics is one of the best comic stores in Spain. In fact, it won the Eisner Award for Best Comic Book Store, which is a good testament to everything you can find inside. The first thing you will feel, surely, is a noticeably large opening of your mouth due to the surprise it will cause you.

Inside of Akira Comics It's overwhelming. Its size, enormous. The arrangement of the specimens is magnificent. Getting lost in that store is everything a nerd could want. Surely, the first time you feel somewhat lost and dazed by everything you will see. But I assure you that, after the surprise, you won't be able to avoid checking out.

Norma Comics (Barcelona)

Located in the city of Barcelona, Norma Comics is one of the best comic stores in Spain. One of those visits that might not fit into your itinerary, since there is a lot to see in Barcelona, ​​but if you add it by looking for a little space, you will not regret it as soon as you step on the carpet at the entrance, next to the showcases.

Showcases full of scandalous figures and statues that welcome you to dozens and dozens of tables, shelves and rows infested with comics, comics and manga. Definitely, Norma Comics It's one of those specialty bookstores that reminds you why you became a collector and why you fell irrevocably in love with comics.

Nostromo Comics (Sevilla)

Located in the city of Seville, Nostromo Comics is one of the best comic stores in Spain. What's more, as happened with the Madrid-based Akira Comics, the Andalusian store also recently won the Eisner Award for Best Store in the World. A prestigious award that attests to what Nostromo Comics means to its city.

Seville is one of the most beautiful cities in Spain and has a lot of attractions. But, as soon as you catch up with it, before you fill yourself with fried fish, dogfish in adobo, rebujito and beer… Stop by Nostromo Comics! I assure you that you will be left speechless with all its showcases, its stands and its offers.

Otaku Center (Madrid)

I return again to the capital of our country to state without hesitation that Otaku Center is one of the best comic stores in Spain. Although it would be fair to say “best manga store”, the truth is that it should be on this list, because people have to know this temple of Japanese comics and lovers of anime and Japanese culture.

Indeed, Otaku Center It is one of the best manga stores in Spain. If you dare to visit it (which, in addition, is on a street full of other comic establishments), hundreds and hundreds, if not thousands, of manga copies await you inside. Ah! And a lot of merchandising from franchises like Naruto, Dragon Ball, One Piece and much more.

The 10 most controversial comics in history

Since their creation as a medium, comics have dealt with many social issues and have sought to stir sensitivities, although some have generated very high-profile controversies.

Discover them

These are the best comic stores in Spain in my own judgement. If you want to add something that you know and is worth it, or that is part of your city and your collecting ritual, do not hesitate to leave a comment with its name and the city. Thus we have a wonderful list with great recommendations of bookstores specialized in comics.