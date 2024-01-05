The command DualSense It is one of the most notable advances of PS5 compared to its predecessor. Not only in terms of design, but also due to its haptic functions and adaptive triggers, providing a very different gaming experience from its competitors.

One aspect that stands out about this control is the haptic vibration, which together with the sound effects of the console controller create a unique sensation of immersion, so games are experienced in a different way on the Sony desktop.

But not everything is perfect, and The DualSense has a weak point: the battery. This inconvenience has been going on for a long time, and the controller often has to be plugged into the PS5 console via USB to continue enjoying the games.

Luckily, there are some tricks and tips to save battery life and extend the battery life of the controller for longer. Here we share 5 effective tricks that you should apply right now.

Turn off the microphone

One of the most interesting features of the DualSense is its built-in microphone, which allows you to communicate with your friends online or control your console with your voice. However, if you do not need to use this component, you can disable it to extend battery life.

This way, you can enjoy your favorite games for longer without worrying about the charge level. To deactivate it, simply press the elongated button below the PS button until a yellow-orange light turns on. This light means the microphone is muted.

Lower the speaker volume

He DualSense speaker is an innovative feature that allows you to hear some game sound effects directly from the controller, creating a more immersive experience.

However, this feature also consumes power from the controller's battery, and you may want to save it to play longer. To do this, you can adjust the speaker volume or even deactivate it from the PS5 menu.

Just go to the controller settings in the Speaker Sound section and select the volume level you prefer. This way you can enjoy the DualSense speaker without worrying about the battery.

Modify light settings

Another way to save battery on the DualSense is to reduce the brightness of the lights you have. These can give the controller a more attractive appearance, but they also consume more energy than they need.

To change the brightness level, follow these steps: Go to the controller settings and select the option Brightness level of control indicators. Then, choose a lower intensity than what you currently have. This way, you can enjoy your controller for longer without having to charge it as often.

Modify the vibration and trigger parameters

The DualSense is an innovative controller that offers an immersive experience thanks to haptic vibration and adaptive triggers. However, if you prefer a softer feel or want to save battery life, you can adjust the intensity of these features.

To do this, go to the controller settings and select Ivibration intensity e Adaptive trigger intensity. You can choose between several levels or deactivate them completely.

Take advantage of the console's rest mode

If you're playing PS5 and want to take a break, either because you're going out to eat or out and about, you might want to take advantage of the moment to charge the DualSense controller. But be careful, it is not enough to turn off the console, you must put it in sleep mode. Otherwise, the controller will not charge and you will be left without battery.

To activate sleep mode, press and hold the power button on the console until you hear a beep. You will see that the ps5 light turns orange, indicating it is in sleep mode. The same goes for the controller, which will flash orange while charging.

You can also configure the PS5's power saving options to keep the USB ports working in sleep mode. This way you can charge the controller without problems. To do this, go to Settings > System > Energy saving > Activated functions in sleep mode and choose the option you prefer.

One way to get the most out of the DualSense's battery life is to configure some settings that can influence the controller's power consumption. For example, you can reduce light brightness, speaker volume, and vibration intensity and adaptive triggers.

These options allow you to customize your gaming experience and save battery life at the same time. This way, you can play your favorite titles on your PlayStation 5 for longer without having to connect the controller to the console. These are some tips to optimize control autonomy.