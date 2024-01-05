loading…

The United States is the strongest country in the international coalition formed to counter Yemen's Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The United States (US) has formed an international coalition to counter Yemeni Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea.

The Houthis claim their missile and drone attacks target commercial vessels linked to Israel. This is in defense of the Palestinian people who are being bombarded by Israel in Gaza.

The Washington-led coalition officially consists of ten countries, namely the US, UK, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.

However, the Pentagon claims that many other countries have joined the coalition.

5 Strongest Countries from the US Coalition to Fight the Houthis

According to the Global Fire Power (GFP) ranking, the five strongest countries of the United States (US)-led coalition against Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea are the US, UK, France, Italy and Spain. All are members of NATO.

Due to the context of operations in the Red Sea, this ranking focuses on naval strength.

1. United States

The United States Navy is the strongest in this coalition. The Navy has more than 400 warships, including 11 aircraft carriers.

It also has various types of aircraft and helicopters, which can be used to support Naval operations.

2. England

The British Navy is the second strongest navy in the American-led coalition.

The navy has more than 100 warships, including two aircraft carriers. It also has various types of aircraft and helicopters, which can be used to support Naval operations.