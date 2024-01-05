loading…

WASHINGTON – The election of the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) will be held in 2026. However, the echo can be felt today. In fact, it is not easy to become Secretary General of the UN.

The UN Secretary General has a tough task so candidates must have mature skills and experience. However, external factors such as support from members of the UN Security Council and other UN members are also important factors.

5 Requirements to Become UN Secretary General

1. Get the support of 9 members of the UN Security Council



According to UN.org, to become UN Secretary General, a candidate must have the support of at least 9 members of the UN Security Council. Another main condition is that there must be no veto from members of the UN Security Council.

The members of the UN Security Council consist of 15 countries, the 5 permanent member countries namely China, France, England, Russia and the United States. Then 10 non-permanent member countries are elected every two years at the General Assembly.

In addition, the Security Council's discussions and decision-making regarding recommendations to the General Assembly regarding the appointment of the Secretary General are not open to the public but are carried out behind closed doors, namely closed meetings. Ultimately the Security Council is expected to “nominate only one candidate” to the General Assembly, which is a consistent practice in UN history.

Interestingly, the UN has never rejected a recommendation for a candidate for UN Secretary General from the UN Security Council. The selection of candidates for UN Secretary General at the UN Security Council will determine who the winner will be before being submitted to the UN General Assembly.

2. Fluent in English and French



Proposed candidates for UN Secretary General are generally able to speak English and French. Of course, there are many candidates who don't speak French, but they may not gain widespread support. In addition, France is likely to veto candidates for UN Secretary General who cannot speak English.

3. Region Rotation



The position of secretary general rotates among the UN's regional groups. Each region gets two or three consecutive terms as secretary general. Candidates from that region are then disqualified in the next selection, and the new region takes their turn to serve.

Regarding the citizenship of the UN Secretary General, there is an informal rotation scheme for the position of Secretary General. In addition, it is common practice for regional groups (African Group, Asia-Pacific, Eastern European, Latin American and Caribbean Group, and Western European and Other Groups) to write letters to UN members in support of a candidate, and letters the letter should be brought to the attention of the Security Council.