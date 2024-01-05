2023 has been a strong year for racing game enthusiasts. With entries such as LEGO 2K Drive, Forza Motorsport, The Crew Motorfest and Hot Wheels Unleashed 2, there was something for every type of gamer. However, this year promises to be even more extreme. With a range of racing games that already make our hands itch.

1. Top Racer Collection

For our first entry we're taking a blast to the past, as Top Racer Collection brings the classic Top Gear games of the 90s to modern consoles. The collection gives you access to Top Racer, Top Racer 2, Top Racer 3000 and the lesser known Top Racer Crossoads. With online and offline multiplayer, 140 courses and a CRT filter, this is one that can put a nostalgic smile on your face.

Available from January 11 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and Steam.

2. Le Mans Ultimate

Every year we get a racing game starring Formula 1 and the WRC, but Le Mans? That was over 20 years ago. That will change this year with Le Mans Ultimate. Don't worry, the game offers the full track schedule of the World Endurance Championship and you don't have to be glued to your screen for 24 hours straight. You can, if you want…

Available from February 20 for Steam

3. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Does tearing around in an open world appeal to you more? Then you will get your money's worth at Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. Parts one and two in the series have become cult games, making expectations for part 3 sky-high. You buy houses, outfits for your avatar and of course cars while Hong Kong Island is your playing ground.

Available from Nb for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

4. Pacific Drive

Pacific Drive is by definition not a racing game, but the discovery game developed by Ironwood Studios already promises to be an interesting entry. In Pacific Drive you get behind the wheel of your classic American station wagon to systematically discover the secrets of the world after an apocalyptic event. Sounds vague, but that only increases our interest!

Available from February 22 for PC and PlayStation 5

5. Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game

Are you looking for the ultimate off-road game? Then you automatically end up at Mudrunner, because no series takes digital off-roading so seriously. This year we're getting a new edition of the game and Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game promises to turn up the volume even further.

Available from March 5 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC