Suara.com – The ranking system in Mobile Legends functions as a way for players to measure their strength against other players.

Mobile Legends has various ranks, starting from Warrior rank to Mythical Glory. However, Epic rank has become the biggest challenge for most players.

Generally, many players are stuck between Grandmaster and Legend. If players want to quickly climb to Epic rank, here are some tips that can be done:

1. Use a hero that you have mastered

Playing the same heroes over and over again in ranked mode can become monotonous.

However, playing a hero that has been mastered is one way to ensure players can win the match.

Before using a hero in ranked mode, it is recommended to play him in classic mode until he reaches Expert rank in his mastery code.

Additionally, make sure players have at least one mastered hero in each role, so there are no worries every time another player steals a role.

2. Play with friends

To ensure teams are on the same page, players are advised to play with a group of known friends.

Although playing solo or with friends has its advantages, playing with four other friends provides more advantages and increases the chances of winning the match.

Besides playing with friends you can unite your strategy, it will also increase your comfort level.

3. Use the build set and emblem used by pro players

If the player already has a favorite hero that he has mastered, the player must also learn how pro players use that hero.

To do this, access the bar graph in the top right corner of the hero section of the home screen. Here, players will find the top pro players for each hero, along with their preferred build and emblem set.

Using the same build as the pro players is very important to improve the playing experience and player understanding.

Mobile Legends. (Screenshot/Dicky Prastya)

4. Focus on the goal

Many players stuck on Epic tend to prioritize killing over objectives.

Even though getting kills is important in Mobile Legends, players should focus more on objectives such as Turret, Turtle, and Lord if they want to increase their chances of winning.

Mobile Legends is a fast-paced game, so even if players excel at killing, one small mistake can lead to defeat.

5. Don't be fooled by the meta

Even though players know what heroes are currently OP in the meta, don't use heroes they don't know how to play.

At Epic rank, it is better to use familiar heroes rather than thinking about which heroes are used by pro players.

Players don't need to buy heroes that are too strong if players don't know how to play them. It's better to master one hero in Mobile Legends.

That's a quick way to climb to Epic Rank in Mobile Legends.