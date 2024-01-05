When the holidays arrive, it is common to find many movies on television set on Christmas Day, or with Santa Claus as the protagonist. What happens instead with the New Year? Well, contrary to what many people think, it has also inspired curious works, which it is worth remembering.

Here we leave you 5 movies set on New Year's that you surely want to see again, or discover it for the first time. None is wasted.

Four Room (1995)

This unique project, signed by Robert Rodríguez and Quentin Tarantino, among others, and starring Antonio Banderas, Madonna, Bruce Willis and Tim Rothlinks four different stories that take place in a hotel during the New Year.

With its peculiar black humor and situations that sometimes border on the surreal, it is surely an original way to welcome the new year. During the film there is no shortage of witches, corpses and gangsters, in a fun and different cocktail.

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Although it was less successful than the original, it must be recognized that the second installment of Ghostbusters has always been a somewhat underrated adventure comedy. It is true that it is too similar to the first, and that it does not have such memorable moments, but the original cast is still there, and largely retains its charm.

Just to see Bill Murray congratulating the New Year is worth it, in addition to seeing how the characters face a new threat that subsists in the underground of New York City.

New Year's Eve (2011)

If you're looking for a movie that captures the very essence of the New Year's celebration, “New Year's Eve” is the perfect choice. Directed by Garry Marshall, this romantic comedy brings together an all-star cast in intertwined stories that unfold on New Year's Eve in New York City.

Critics brutally attacked it at the time of its release in 2011.but its great cast of stars, among whom are Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer, make it shine on these dates.

When the Clock Strikes (1961)

Also in classic cinema there are films set in the New Year. When the Clock Strikes is a thriller film that follows the intertwined lives of several characters during New Year's Eve.

Although it is less known compared to other more contemporary New Year's films, it can be considered a classic of its time, and has that charm of cinema from other times.

200 Cigarettes (1999)

Set in the early 80s, it is an indie film (it only cost 6 million euros) that It has a nostalgic touch and a great sense of humor. In addition to having a well-known cast.

Its protagonists include such well-known faces as Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck and Kate Hudson. It is a very festive film, ideal for these dates.

As you can see, there are many films set on New Year's, although they generally had, or have, less impact than the one hundred percent Christmas ones. Something you can remedy by watching it.