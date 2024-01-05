loading…

Israel withdrew its 5 military brigades from Gaza as a signal of defeat in the war against Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli media reported that Israeli occupation forces withdrew five combat brigades and reserves from Gaza amid escalating fighting. This was a signal that the Zionist army had surrendered to Hamas.

Five combat brigades of the Israeli occupation forces withdrew from Gaza and returned to the occupied Palestinian territories despite intensifying fighting as part of the Israeli occupation's invasion of the blockaded strip.

Chief of Staff of the Israeli occupation forces Herzi Halevi decided that the four IOF brigades would withdraw from Gaza, ending their fighting in Gaza, and would be released back into the occupied Palestinian territories.

The units ordered to be withdrawn from Gaza according to the Times of Israel newspaper include two reserve brigades, namely the 14th Reserve Armored Brigade; and the 551st Reserve Paratroop Brigade, as well as three regular combat brigades.

Regular brigades include the 460th Armored Brigade, responsible for the Armored Corps training base; Brigade 261, supervised the 1st Bahad officers' school during the war; and Brigade 828, responsible for the Infantry Corps Professional School and Troop Commander.

The reasons behind the withdrawal varied, with Halevi claiming that combat brigades would be freed up to “train the next generation of commanders on the ground”.

He added that more troops would be withdrawn from Northern Command in the coming week. However, he did not mention the reason for the withdrawal related to the Israeli army's defeat against Hamas.

