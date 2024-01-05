Suara.com – Juventus will be challenged by Salernitana in the round of 16 of the 2023/2024 Coppa Italia. The following are interesting facts about the Juventus vs Salernitana match at the Allianz Stadium, Friday (5/1/2024) early morning WIB.

Juventus and Salernitana both won in Serie A last weekend. Both also achieved the same result 1-0, where Juventus beat AS Roma, while Salernitana beat hosts Hellas Verona.

Juventus' winning goal was created by Adrien Rabiot from Dusan Vlahovic's assist in the 47th minute. Meanwhile, Salernitana's single goal against Verona was scored by Loum Tchaouna from Grigoris Kastanos' assist in the 48th minute.

Juventus is indeed more favored in this match. Of the two meetings in Serie A last season, Juventus were held by Salernitana 2-2 to Turin, but the Bianconeri then won 3-0 when they visited Arechi instead.

The following are interesting facts ahead of the Juventus vs Salernitana duel:

1. Juventus has won 12 matches in 2023 with a 1-0 margin.

2. Juventus have not only conceded seven goals in their last 14 home games, and no team has scored more than one goal.

3. Juventus have won the Coppa Italia 14 times, with their last victory coming in 2022.

4. Salernitana last won an away match in January 2023.

5. Salernitana suffered six defeats and two draws from their eight away matches this season.

Last 4 Juventus vs Salernitana meetings:

02-08-2023 Salernitana 0-3 Juventus (Serie A)

12-09-2022 Juventus 2-2 Salernitana (Serie A)

20-03-2022 Juventus 2-0 Salernitana (Serie A)

01-12-2021 Salernitana 0-2 Juventus (Serie A).