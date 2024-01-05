loading…

The shooting of the Imam of the Newark Mosque in New Jersey, Hassan Sharif, sparked concern among Muslims in the US. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – Hassan Sharif, an imam who worked to keep his community safe, died after being shot outside his mosque in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday (3/1/2024). The shooting sparked deep concern about increasing Islamophobia in the United States (US).

Sharif died around 2:20 p.m., hours after he was shot several times. Sharif has worked as a transportation security officer (TSO) at Newark Liberty International Airport since 2006.

5 Facts about the Murder of Imam Hassan Sharif at the Newark New Jersey Mosque

1. Motivated by Domestic Terrorism



New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said, “The evidence gathered thus far does not suggest that this was an act motivated by bias or an act of domestic terrorism.” Authorities vowed to use all available resources to solve the case.

The shooting occurred outside the Muhammad-Newark Mosque around 6 a.m. The priest was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

2. Motivation Has Not Been Revealed



“My prayers are with Imam Hassan Sharif,” said Governor Phil Murphy as reported by CNN. “At this time, we do not have any information about the perpetrator or motivation behind this incident, but I know law enforcement will provide updated information if necessary.”

“At a time when the Muslim community is concerned about increasing incidents of bias and crime, I want to reassure the Muslim community and people of all faiths that we will do everything in our power to keep all citizens safe, especially in or near our locations. House of worship.”

3. Triggered by hatred towards Muslims



While the motive for the shooting remains unclear, it comes amid increasing reports of threats, violence and hate speech against American Muslims and Jews since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October.

“At a time when bias incidents against members of the Muslim community are on the rise, we know that these acts of armed violence will increase fear and concern in our country,” Platkin said in a statement. “This investigation is ongoing, but at this time we do not have any information to suggest that this crime was motivated by bias.”

4. Whoever provides information about the perpetrator will receive IDR 387 million



“Essex County Crime Stoppers will offer a reward of USD 25,000 or Rp. 387 million for anyone who shares information regarding the shooting,” said Sheriff Armando Fontoura.

The New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NJ) urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact police.