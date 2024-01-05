If you are one of those who already have gray hair, perhaps you remember times when the beginning of the year was not exactly the most exciting time for a video game fan. In fact, the months of January and February tended to be quite disappointing when it came to big releases.

Luckily, this is a trend that has changed today. Quite the contrary, This 2024 promises to start with enthusiasm and, already in its first days, leave titles that fans of electronic entertainment have really been waiting for for a long time. If this is your case, don't lose track of these essential video games to start 2024. You won't want to stop playing them.

The Last of Us: Part II Remastered

At this point, Ellie and Abby's well-known adventure doesn't need much of an introduction. Adored by many (although not by all), The Last of Us: Part II will be given a new opportunity on PS5, with interesting new features, such as new modes, playable additions and the occasional graphical improvement.

That is, what could be called the definitive version of one of the most important blockbusters in the history of Sony and PlayStation. And that is not exactly saying something. It will be released on January 19.

Another Code: Recollection

Another old acquaintance, although in this case older than the second installment of The Last of Us. We are talking about the mystery graphic adventures Another Code, which in its day surprised with its curious proposals first on Nintendo DS and later on Wii, and which now its creators have decided to recover for Switch.

With visual improvements and a very careful presentation, the two titles are really attractive, whether you already played them at the time and want to remember them or if you are fortunate enough to discover them again.

Tekken 8

If there is a game willing to hit hard from this very month of January, that is without a doubt the new Tekken 8. The new and long-awaited installment of the well-known fighting saga promises to make the most of current machines with unprecedented visual quality. and occupy the throne that corresponds to him within the genre.

But beyond its impressive graphic appearance, Tekken 8 will offer its famous fast, dynamic and extremely entertaining combats born in arcades. A “must have” in every rule.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

All fans of the fabulous Yakuza saga, now definitively renamed Like a Dragon (its original name in Japan) have a must-see date in just under a month. That's when Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth arrives, the direct sequel to one of the most acclaimed installments of the series.

Once again we will be facing an adventure with turn-based combat like Dragon Quest, a lot of humor, crazy missions and a memorable story and characters.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Although not all of his titles have had the same quality, the truth is that Prince of Persia is a video game legend. Surprisingly, his new bet It will leave aside 3D adventures to offer a “metroidvania” with a really attractive design and a fast-paced pace.

Even if you like the character or his particular aesthetic, you should not lose track of him, since he is also just around the corner.

In short, a January that comes loaded with interesting news, and that will already bring with it some of the best video games of the year. Or if not, at least, it is a very promising start.