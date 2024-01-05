There are festivals and traditions that seem to have always been there, and that you probably think you know inside out, but if you delve deeper into them, you may not be so clear about all the details. The parade of the Three Wise Men, without going any further, can be a good example of this.

Everyone associates this custom with their religious origins but, What similarity is there between what the Bible says and the “current” Wise Men? Where do Their Majesties' names really come from? Here we leave you 5 curiosities about the parade of the Three Wise Men that you probably didn't know and will surely surprise you.

The wise men in the Bible

Everyone knows that, indeed, the Bible mentions the Three Wise Men in its pages, but not exactly in the way that most people think. Only in the Gospel of Saint Matthew is it talked about, and at no time is precise information given about it.

For example, the Bible never specifies that there were three wise men who came from the East, much less does it reveal their names.

Where do the names of the Three Wise Men come from?

If the Bible doesn't say much about the wise men who came from the East to pay their respects to Jesus, then where did their names, Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar, come from?

The first time these figures were baptized, at least as far as there is evidence, It dates back to the 6th century, and we must go to the mosaic in the Basilica of Saint Apollinaris the New in the Italian city of Ravenna.. That is, we already talked about the Middle Ages.

When did the Three Kings Parade begin to be celebrated?

If the names of the Three Wise Men are more “modern” than many people consider, we have to go even closer in time to discover when the parade of the Three Wise Men began to be celebrated in Spain, as it is known, with candy. , gifts, walks through the streets and more.

The first known parade in Spain was held in Alcoy, Alicante, in 1866. Since then, the tradition has spread throughout Spain and other Spanish-speaking countries.

Were the Three Wise Men really wizards?

Currently, the figures of the Kings are understood as authentic magicians, given their ability to create toys, travel long distances during a single night and this type of traditions. But in ancient times, the vision we had of them was not exactly that.

In the Bible, and even during the Middle Ages, Even when speaking of “magician,” the more precise meaning is to refer to Kings as wise or wise. astrologersmore important for their knowledge than for their magic, purely said.

Protection against witches and demons

It is clear that during the Middle Ages witches and demons were our daily bread, not only in Spain, but throughout Europe. Superstition was rampant, as was fear, and also in that sense the Three Wise Men could be a solution.

On January 6, in fact, their initials were written on the doors of houses or stables to scare away all the creatures of the shadows. that in those years it was thought that they swarmed around the world.

As you can see, the vision of the Three Wise Men and their popular parade has not been the same over the centuries. Although everything has added up, as it always happens, so that they have finally become what they are today for everyone, especially for the little ones in the house.