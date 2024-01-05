Actor Steven Yeun will no longer play Sentry in Thunderbolts, so the role is free and now we propose 5 actors that Marvel Studios should consider.

Although Steven Yeun is a great actor, as he has already shown in series like The Walking Dead and Bronca, he really doesn't look much like the Sentry from the comics. But now he has left the character, if you want more information you can read it at this link. So Marvel Studios has a great opportunity to get closer to the original material with a totally different performer.

These five talented actors that we propose have incredible potential to embody the powerful Sentry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As each one brings a unique combination of acting skills, impressive physique and charisma that makes them solid candidates to bring this iconic comic book character to life.

Sentry

These are our proposals for the character that they are going to include in the UCM.

Henry Cavill.

Henry Cavill

Recognized for his portrayal of Superman, he has the presence and charisma necessary to bring the Sentry to life. His ability to portray heroes with supernatural powers and his experience in action roles make him a standout candidate. In addition, he has been closely linked to Marvel Studios since he began to have problems with Warner Bros.

Alexander Skarsgard.

The Northman

With a commanding presence and versatile talent, Skarsgård could offer unique emotional depth to the Sentry character. Her ability to play complex roles could bring a new dimension to the role.

Alan Ritchson.

Reacher

His work in Reacher has raised his popularity to the maximum, with an imposing physique and emotional depth he is proving to be one of the most outstanding actors today. If they sign this actor, it would be quite a blow to the table for Marvel Studios.

Staz Nair.

Staz Nair

Known for his role in Game of Thrones and Rebel Moon, Nair has a magnetic presence and versatility that could be perfect for the role of the Sentry. He may not be that well-known, so making the jump to the MCU would cause him to become a superstar.

Taz Skylar.

Taz Skylar

Despite being a relatively new face in the industry, Skylar has proven her talent as Sanji in the live-action version of One Piece. His youthful energy and potential to play nuanced characters could offer a fresh and exciting take on the Marvel Studios character.

Ultimately, the choice of actor to play Sentry will depend on the director's vision and the approach Marvel Studios wants to give to the character in its cinematic universe. But it's clear that each of these talented actors could bring something unique and exciting to this iconic superhero role. What is your favorite? Would you add another name to the list? Leave me your opinion in the comments section.

The Thunderbolts movie will be released on July 25, 2025. While we wait, you can watch the rest of the MCU installments on Disney Plus with this link.

