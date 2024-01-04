You don't have to spend a lot of money to get a good 50-inch 4K UHD TV with QLED technology.

The Nilait Luxe Smart TV NI-50UB8001SE carries Android TV

PcComponentes has once again dropped the price of the Nilait Luxe NI-50UB8001SE, a 50 inch tv which is highly valued by users. In fact, 88% of buyers recommend it. That said, if you are looking for a 4K UHD Smart TV with QLED technology that is good and cheap, here is one that will not leave you indifferent.

The Nilait Luxe NI-50UB8001SE is a Smart TV that usually has a price of 469.99 euros when it is not on sale, but now you can get it for only 349.99 euros at PcComponentes. It is worth mentioning that it is the lowest price in the last 60 days. Therefore, you cannot miss this opportunity to get it by paying 120 euros less than the RRPyou will not regret.

Get the Nilait Luxe NI-50UB8001SE TV for 349.99 euros at PcComponents

With this 50-inch 4K UHD TV you can watch your favorite movies and series with impressive sharpness and definition. But what makes this Smart TV special is its QLED technology, which uses quantum dots to produce a brighter and brighter image. with more vivid and realistic colors.

On the other hand, say that the Nilait Luxe NI-50UB8001SE has Dolby Digital Plus and DTS Virtual two technologies that will make you feel like you are in the cinema. By the way, the sound adapts to the content you are watching, so you don't miss anything that happens on the screen.

If, in addition to watching movies and series, you plan to connect a console, then this television is also for you. It has a low latency mode (ALLM) that activates automatically when you connect a console or PC. But that's not all, because the Nilait Luxe NI-50UB8001SE runs the Android TV 11 operating system. This means that you will have access to thousands of applications and streaming platforms, from Netflix to YouTube, including Disney+ or Prime Video. What's more, initially there shouldn't be any problem when installing the Xbox Game Pass or GeFore NOW app to play in the cloud.

Finally, the Nilait Luxe NI-50UB8001SE It is a safe bet if we take into account everything it offers. So now you know, take advantage of this offer before it ends or runs out, it is a television that will not disappoint you.

