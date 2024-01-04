loading…

WASHINGTON – Beyond the role of administrative head, the United Nations (UN) Charter calls for the UN Secretary General's role as “equals diplomat and advocate, civil servant and CEO.”

The UN Secretary General is required to uphold the values ​​of the United Nations, even at the risk of challenging its member states. For example, when tensions rose between Serbs and ethnic Albanians in Kosovo in 1999, Secretary General Kofi Annan (1997–2006) famously said that “no government has the right to hide behind national sovereignty to violate human rights.”

However, Simon Chesterman of the National University of Singapore and Thomas M. Franck of New York University revealed that the UN Secretary General is an office holder sometimes treated as a “boy and a punching bag”, who is expected to be an independent political force and a civil servant.

Despite broad and unclear job requirements, some informal norms are adhered to in appointment to the position. Secretary-Generals usually come from countries that are considered small or medium-sized neutral countries. To date, all appointees have been male career diplomats.

They generally serve no more than two five-year terms. Although nationals from Eastern European countries do not yet hold these seats, regional rotation is still in place. The five permanent members of the Security Council—China, France, Russia, Britain and the United States—customarily avoid nominating their nationals.

4 Tough Duties of the UN Secretary General, from CEO to Peacekeeper

1. Administrative



According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the Secretary General oversees the UN Secretariat, which functions as the UN's executive office and handles operations, including research, translation and media relations. The Secretariat has a staff of more than thirty-six thousand people.

Each UN Secretary General handles his administrative responsibilities differently. Hammarskjöld established an office system responsible for the legal, political, personnel, and budgetary aspects of the secretariat, while Boutros Boutros-Ghali (1992–1996) added a deputy secretary general to oversee operations.

During the Annan administration, the position of deputy secretary-general was created to handle day-to-day operations. Under Guterres, the protocols for delegation of authority in the Secretariat were revised and two new management departments were created.

2. Human Resources Management.



According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the UN secretary general appointed deputy secretaries for more than fifty positions at the UN, including heads of funds such as the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the UN Development Program (UNDP).

An important aspect of the appointment process involves lobbying efforts by member states to fill these posts with their nationals, highlighting the secretary-general's role in ensuring broad regional representation in UN leadership.

3. Peacekeeper.



