Egypt has the strongest navy in the Middle East. Photo/Reuters

JAKARTA – There are at least four Middle Eastern countries that have the strongest navies. One of them is Saudi Arabia.

For your information, the Middle East itself is an unofficial term for countries that are geographically located in the area where Asia, Africa and Europe meet. Looking at this status, there is no official list of countries specifically included in the Middle East region.

In its development, countries in the Middle East continue to increase their military strength. Not only the land sector, they also strengthened other parts including the Navy.

The following are four Middle Eastern countries with the strongest navies according to the World Directory of Modern Military Warships (WDMMW) in 2024.

Middle Eastern Country with the Strongest Navy

1. Egypt

Egypt is at the top of this list. This country, which has its capital in Cairo, is ranked 13th out of 39 countries in the world according to WDMMW 2024.

If classified by Middle East region, Egypt is in first place. They have a True Value Rating (TvR) of 72.4.

Furthermore, Egypt has 107 units of assets. This includes various types, such as submarines, frigates, corvettes, patrol ships, warships, and others.

2. Iran

Iran is known as one of the great military powers in Asia. They do not even hesitate to show their dislike for Western countries such as the United States.

In the military sector, Iran also has a strong navy. The 2024 WDMMW ranking places it in 19th place in the world or number 2 in the Middle East region.

Iran has a True Value Rating (TvR) of 50.9. In its fleet, Tehran has 67 assets, divided into 25 submarines, 8 frigates, 3 corvettes, 21 patrol ships and 10 amphibious warships.

3. Israel

Next there is Israel. Tel Aviv's Navy is ranked 31st out of 39 strongest in the world.

The Israeli Navy has a True Value Rating (TvR) of 32.9. Together with around 59 assets, its forces range from warships to submarines.

4. Arab Saudi

Saudi Arabia is also one of the big powers in Asia. They have a large defense budget and a strong military.