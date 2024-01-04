loading…

The Israeli army wants to control the Gaza and Egypt borders. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel says it wants to take over the entire border area between Gaza and Egypt as a signal that the brutal war in Gaza is still not over. That could trigger a major war between Israel and Egypt.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at his weekly press conference on Saturday that the Philadelphi Corridor “must be in our hands” and closed to ensure the security outcomes Tel Aviv wants.

Israel's war in the besieged enclave has killed more than 21,000 Palestinians. With fighting now in its 13th week, what is the significance of the corridor, why does Israel want control and what are the implications?

4 Facts about the Philadelphi Corridor Border Zone that Israel Wants to Control

1. Has a length of 14 km



Photo/Reuters

According to Al Jazeera, the Philadelphi Corridor, also known as the Philadelphi Route, is a 14 km (8.7 mile) long route that represents the entire border area between Gaza and Egypt.

The region was designated as a buffer zone controlled and patrolled by the Israeli armed forces as part of the 1979 peace agreement with Egypt that ended Israel's occupation of the Sinai Peninsula and reopened the Suez Canal.

The aim is to stop weapons and materials from getting into the hands of Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied Gaza Strip, and to prevent people from moving between Palestinian lands and Egypt without strict checks.

“It has to be closed. “It is clear that any other arrangement will not guarantee the demilitarization we want,” Netanyahu said on Saturday, also hinting the war may be months away.

2, Egypt Controls the Philadelphi Corridor



Photo/Reuters

In 2005, Israel withdrew from the Gaza Strip under international pressure and instead turned the densely populated Palestinian land into the world's largest open-air prison.

According to Al Jazeera, Egypt is the main player controlling the corridor, which marks the only connection with the outside world that is not controlled by Israel – because Tel Aviv maintains a land, sea and air blockade of the route from all other sides.