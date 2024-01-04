loading…

The Israeli army withdrew thousands of its troops from Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israeli military has announced that it will withdraw thousands of its troops from the besieged Gaza Strip in the first significant troop withdrawal since the war there began in October.

Israel is increasingly under pressure from its main ally, the United States, to switch to war with lower intensity and fewer civilian casualties.

But in the southern city of Khan Younis, heavy fighting continued as Israel reiterated its pledge to continue the war until its objectives are achieved, including destroying the Palestinian group Hamas, which killed around 1,140 people in attacks in southern Israel on October 7.

In a statement, the military said on Monday that five brigades, or several thousand troops, were taken out of the enclave for training and rest.

Army spokesman Daniel Hagari did not say whether the decision meant the war was entering a new phase at a briefing on Sunday that first announced the troop withdrawal.

“The war aims require prolonged fighting, and we are preparing for that,” he said.

4 Consequences of the Withdrawal of Thousands of Israeli Soldiers from Gaza

1. There is a change in strategy due to US pressure



Photo/Reuters

Shlomo Brom, a retired brigadier general who was previously in charge of strategic planning in the Israeli military, said the troop changes may be due to US pressure and could signal a change in the way Israel conducts war.

“The war will not stop,” said Brom, reported by Al Jazeera. “This is the beginning of a different mode of operation.”

2. Focus on Cleaning in Gaza



Photo/Reuters

Israeli officials say they will wage the war in three main stages. The first is intensive shelling to clear access points for ground troops and encourage civilians to evacuate. The second was the invasion of the Gaza Strip which began on October 27.

With tanks and troops now in control of most of the Gaza Strip, and largely in control of the Gaza Strip even though Palestinian gunmen continue to carry out ambushes from hidden tunnels and bunkers, the military is now moving to the third stage, namely an Israeli official, who does not can be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.