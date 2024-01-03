We have known for some time that Google was working on including 3D buildings in Google Maps, both in the general application and also in Android Autoand this feature is reaching more and more users.

In fact, what is known so far is that more and more people are being able to enjoy the possibility of seeing 3D buildings while browsing.

However, for those people who have it available, they should know that it is disabled by default, so they could be missing out on this functionality if they are not aware of it.

To check if you have the 3D buildings feature in Google Mapsall you have to do is enable the 3D view before starting navigation and zoom the maps a little towards important buildings.

9to5google

There are already a series of screenshots on the networks in which we can see how these 3D buildings look in the Google Maps application.

On the other hand, there is also another set of users who are enjoying 3D buildings on Android Auto when using Google Maps, and once again, it is not available for everyone.

Reddit

However, we already have some screenshots that show us this feature in Android Auto.

Google first wants to make this 3D building functionality available to a small group of users, and then make it available to everyone later.