Suara.com – When Choi Ju-young officially joined as the new team doctor for the Indonesian National Team on Saturday (30/12/2023), the Vietnamese public was surprised by his presence.

Choi Ju-young is not an ordinary figure in the world of Asian football. His name first appeared on the football stage when he served as a doctor at the South Korean Football Federation (KFA).

His experience also involves working with Guus Hiddink on the South Korean national team during the 2002 World Cup, where he played an important role in South Korea's success in reaching the semifinals.

The mixed responses from three Vietnamese media regarding Choi Ju-young's presence were also in the spotlight.

1. Soha.vn Call Him a Miracle Doctor

Soha.vn expressed appreciation for Choi Ju-young by calling him a miracle doctor.

“Doctor Choi Ju-young, once hailed by Vietnamese football fans as Korea's “miracle doctor”, because he had treated many injured players such as Doan Van Hau, Dinh Trong, Tuan Anh,” wrote Soha's report.

2. TheThao247 Looking Forward to the Doctor's Reunion with the Vietnam Squad

TheThao 247 is enthusiastically looking forward to the reunion of the Vietnam National Team squad with talented doctors when competing in the 2023 Asian Cup.

“Thus, doctor Choi Ju-young will face the Vietnam team in the 2023 Asian Cup,” emphasized TheThao247.

3. Bongda Highlights Regarding Shin Tae-yong's Closeness to the Doctor

Bongda highlighted the close relationship between the doctor and Shin Tae-yong, both of whom are from South Korea.

“Recently, the All Indonesian Football Federation (PSSI) signed a contract with Doctor Choi Ju-young, a former member of the Vietnam team who worked closely with Coach Park Hang-seo, to help Indonesian players improve their health and ability to recover from injured,” wrote Bongda's report.

“It is known that Dr Choi joined the Indonesian team at the invitation of coach Shin Tae-yong,” concluded Bongda.

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam