There are three reasons Israel withdrew five army brigades from the war in Gaza, one of which was because Israel's economic condition was battered. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Israel has decided to withdraw five army brigades from combat Gaza, Palestine. This decision made a United States (US) official say the intensity of the conflict had reduced.

But Israeli officials have issued mixed messages on the issue, saying that the military operation has shifted focus and fighting will continue for months.

Rocket fire from Gaza has fallen sharply in recent weeks as fighting rages in the densely populated enclave of 2.3 million people, killing more than 22,000 Palestinians. Israel's operations in Gaza include airstrikes and artillery fire.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant suggested the reduction in violence would allow some Israeli refugee communities to return to their areas four to seven kilometers north of the Gaza Strip.

But Major General Yaron Finkelman, commander of the Israeli military's Southern Command, said fighting would continue throughout Gaza. “In various methods, in various intensities, and in various forms,” ​​he said.

“We are continuing the training of officers and commanders. “After their experience in combat, they are returning to training and will join the ranks of army commanders once they are finished,” said Israeli military spokesman Admiral Daniel Hagari.

Three Reasons Israel Withdraws 5 Brigades from the Gaza War

According to analysis by The National, on Thursday (4/1/2024), there are three reasons why Israel will withdraw five brigades—which may number thousands of troops—from the war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine.

First, Israeli soldiers could not survive weeks of heavy fighting and were often taken away from the front lines to rest and recuperate.

Second, the Israeli military wants some of these brigades, which are also used for military training, to pass on their combat experience to soldiers undergoing training in Israel.

The third reason is related to Israel's economy which has been battered by the war in Gaza.

This decision is also not new, with Israeli media reporting in early December 2023 that some reserve troops would be withdrawn and replaced—meaning no overall troop reduction—after fighting in northern Gaza shifted to the south.