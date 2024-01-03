Suara.com – The Indonesian national team has a number of young players with great potential to become football stars in the future. Their opportunity to have a career in the Premier League, aka the top caste of the English League, is quite open.

There are at least three young Indonesian national team players who are currently pursuing careers in English football competitions. If their careers run smoothly with their respective clubs, it is not impossible for them to play matches in the Premier League.

Want to know more about these players? Here's the review.

1. Elkan Baggott

Elkan Baggott in the match against Palestine on FIFA match day in June 2023 (pssi)

Elkan Baggott, a defender of Indonesian-English descent, has a great opportunity to have a career in the Premier League in the future.

Currently, he plays for Ipswich Town in the English Championship Division.

With four appearances in the Carabao Cup, including against English Premier League side Fulham, Baggott showed his potential.

At 21 years old, his future looks bright, especially because Ipswich Town are competing at the top of the 2023-2024 Championship and have the opportunity to be promoted to the Premier League next season.

2. Nathan Tjoe-A-On

Nathan Tjoe-A-On (Instagram/@nathantjoeaon)

Nathan Tjoe-A-On is just one step away from becoming an Indonesian citizen (WNI). The naturalization process for the wing-back belonging to Championship club Swansea City just needs to take the oath as an Indonesian citizen.

The fact that Nathan plays at Swansea City makes him close enough to be able to take part in the Premier League. However, this depends on the team's future performance.

Swansea City is currently still struggling at the bottom of the table. They are ranked 16th with a collection of 32 points from 26 matches, 33 points behind Leicester City at the top.

3. Justin Hubner

Naturalized player, Justin Hubner. (Instagram/Justinhubner5)

Justin Hubner, center back for the Indonesian National Team, has a great opportunity to have a career in the Premier League. In fact, of the three names mentioned, he has the highest chance.

Hubner is a Wolverhampton Wanderers player who plays in the Premier League. However, he has not yet made his debut in the senior team.

The 20 year old defender plays mostly in the U-21 team where he has the status of captain.

Hubner was very close to making his Premier League debut when the Wolves senior team called him up as a substitute against Arsenal some time ago. However, in the end he did not play.

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam