Many Israeli soldiers died because they were shot by their own comrades. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Of the 170 Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip during Israel's ground offensive against Hamas, which began in late October. 29 people died as a result of gunfire from their own comrades or misidentification.

The data does not include soldiers injured by friendly fire and accidents, and does not include two soldiers who died on December 30 and 31.

Eighteen of the 170 soldiers died from friendly fire due to misidentification, including in airstrikes, tank shelling, and shelling.

Two soldiers were killed by gunfire that was not intended to hit them.

According to the Times of Israel, nine soldiers died in accidents, including accidental weapons discharges, being hit by armored vehicles, and being hit by shrapnel from controlled demolitions.

Since the start of ground operations, between two and six soldiers have been killed each week in gunfire incidents or accidents, according to the data.

The IDF assesses that there are many reasons that caused the deadly accident, including the large number of troops operating in Gaza, communication problems between troops, and soldiers' fatigue and failure to pay attention to regulations.

There are currently tens of thousands of infantry, tanks and other troops in Gaza taking part in Israel's ground offensive against Hamas, which operates in densely populated areas of the Gaza Strip.

The military says it continually assesses ongoing fighting, including cases of crossfire, and quickly applies lessons learned.