Perhaps they did not have tools as advanced as Hubble, the James Webb Space Telescope or Magellan's GMT, but thousands of years ago our ancestors were already looking at the starry sky with curiosity and looking for ways to capture what they observed in the most precise way possible. Even when the only resources they had at their disposal to write down their ideas were rocks, hammers and rudimentary chisels. We have just confirmed this thanks to two Italian researchers, Federico Bernardini and Paolo Molaro, who have identified in Trieste what is perhaps the oldest celestial map known to date.

The best thing is that this primitive sketch, engraved on a huge wheel-shaped rock, still holds some surprises for us about our universe.

Two “star” stones. At first glance they are two circular rocks, large, irregular and rough. That at first glance, of course. Some time ago archaeologists located two wheel-shaped stones of a certain size on the karst plateau of Trieste, in northern Italy. The disks measure 50 centimeters in diameter, have a depth of 30 cm and were located near the entrance to Castelliere de Rupinpiccolo, a defensive construction that was used as a fortification from 1800 or 1650 BC to 400 BC. By examining the rocks in detail , scientists came to two conclusions: one of the stones looks like a representation of the Sun; the other is perhaps the oldest celestial map known to date.





Digital model of the main face of the stone disc, which includes 24 marks.

Reading the rocks… and history. The disks are fascinating enough that Paolo Molaro, an astronomer at the Instituto Nazionale de Astrofisica (INAF), and archaeologist Federico Bernardini examined their details in depth. Their conclusions have just been expressed in an article published in the specialized magazine Astronomische Nachrichten and they are fascinating. On one of the rocks, the one that does not represent the Sun, the researchers identified 29 signs, 24 of them distributed on the same face and the remaining five on the back.

The symbols are distributed in an apparently irregular way, but – as the INAF remembers – they share an orientation and seem to have been engraved by the same person, someone who took pains to mark each one on the rock using a hammer and a metal chisel with a tip. between six and seven millimeters. The pattern was not entirely unknown to them. Just a few kilometers away, in the Castelliere di Elleri, a bronze piece with 29 compatible signs had already been identified and is today preserved in the Muggia Archaeological Museum.





Front face of the stone disc with the different marked marks.

And what do the signs tell us? That is the big question that Molaro and Bernardini had to answer. Their first conclusion is that the signs are human work, not nature, and were intentionally recorded at least 2,400 years ago, when the Rupinpiccolo fortification was still functioning as such.

The second is that of the 29 signs identified, 28 can be identified as stars of Scorpio, Orion, the Pleiades and, taking into account the five signs on the reverse, Cassiopeia. The brands coincide to such an extent that the INAF recognizes that it is “quite unlikely” that such an arrangement is the result of chance. “Not only that. The deviations from the true positions are of the order of the size of the signs, which demonstrates considerable care in the execution,” he notes.

Molaro himself confesses that, when Bernardini contacted him with the hunch that he had identified marks that corresponded to the constellation of Scorpio on a rock on the karst plateau, he listened to his archaeologist colleague's theories with skepticism. “My first reaction was one of disbelief, given that the southern part of Scorpio is above the horizon in our latitudes,” he recalls. “But upon discovering that the precession of the equinoxes elevated it by about 10-12 degrees and the surprising coincidence with the constellation, “I investigated the matter further… This is how I identified Orion, the Pleiades and, on the back, Cassiopeia.”

The 29th sign, the big surprise. One unknown remained on the table. Bernardini and Molaro had an explanation for all the marks, except one, which seemed out of place on that primitive map of the heavens. How was it possible? Was it due to an error by the astronomer who had recorded the disk? Did it invalidate the rest of his theories? Had it been the result of an accident on the part of the author? The explanation of the Italian researchers is different, and much more surprising.

In his opinion, that mark 29 that apparently “squeaks” on the star map represents a “supernova.” “failed”, a transitory object that appeared and then disappeared. The hypothesis is fascinating because, if true, the ancient map could help us better understand our universe today, in the era of James Webb. “If this were the case, today There could be a black hole at that point in the sky. Therefore it could be worth trying to locate their tracks,” says INAF.

The oldest map of the heavens. If the discovery was not exciting enough in itself, another equally astonishing possibility is added: the INAF suggests that the Castelliere disk could be the oldest of its kind. Now that honor is usually awarded to the Nebra disk, a piece from Germany, dated around 1600 BC and built in bronze and with gold parts that represents the Sun, the Moon and the Pleiades. But for the INAF “it is not a real map.”

“It is rather a symbolic representation. To find 'faithful' maps we have to wait until the 1st century BC, times of the maps probably derived from the catalog of Hypparcos, which dates back to 135 BC,” the organization adds, and concludes: “Accepting a protohistoric dating of the artifact, the relatively precise tracing of the asterisms on the Rupinpiccolo stone would therefore be at least a few centuries earlier.” In his opinion, the discovery of Trieste demonstrates something else, much more valuable: that the inhabitants of Europe at that time already showed “a surprising curiosity” to observe the sky.

Images: INAF, Bernardini et al., Documenta Praehistorica, 2022 and Paolo Molaro et al. Astronomical Notes

