Let's review some of the titles that have currently been framed as «premiere in 2024» and that, if nothing changes at the last minute, we should see in the coming months.

Year of sequels, prequels, spin-offs and reboots

As is often the trend, in Hollywood originality is sometimes called into question in search of a large box office that compensates for the producers' investment. This is why once something has been successful, there is a tendency to stretch the gum as much as you can.

Proof of this is that Dunea cinematographic reboot of Frank Herbert's work, will release a second part that, taking into account the length of the first… the division in half of the entire film is not so bad.

For example, the universe created by Tolkien returns with The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirriman animated film that tells the story of a prequel set 183 years before the events of the ESDLA film trilogy.

There will also be new releases of films that achieved considerable collections, such as Sonic 3, Venom 3, Deadpool 3, Bad Boys 4 or Alien: Romulus. Classics that had been forgotten for a long time will also return, as for example happens in the case of Beetlejuice 2for which Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder return, along with Jenna Ortega, who made a splash in both the Wednesday series and the 2022 Scream reboot.

There will also be franchises that try to expand beyond the main character. We will see if these spin-offs achieve the success of the complete work. For example, in the absence of John Wick we will see Ballerinaa film in which Ana de Armas will enter the same universe of murders as Keanu Reeves' character.

Another of the films that are based on an already created universe is Furiosa: from the Mad Max saga, where they no longer even bother trying to hide where the issue comes from. This time it is Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth who star in a story that is in turn a prequel to an apparently secondary character who stole the film Mad Max: Fury Road, Imperator Furiosa (at that time a role in the hands of by Charlize Theron).

Have they seemed few to you? prequels and sequels? The previous ones should also include Gladiator 2, Inside Out 2, A Quiet Place: Day One, Transformers One, Joker: Folie à Deux, Mufasa: The Lion King or Twisters, a continuation of the 1996 film. All of this should be mentioned add the next films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although for now it seems that he will take a break after the dismissal of Jonathan Majors as Kang.

Original films in 2024

Luckily, not everything is rehashed, but there will also be certain proposals that surprise us from the beginning. For example, The pool, a horror film that comes from James Wan and Blumhouse. Based on a 2014 short, the terror this time will come in the form of a woman who swims in her pool at night terrified by an evil spirit. Distributes Universal in Spain.

Also from Universal it is For Argy, a spy comedy directed by Matthew Vaughn, the mind behind the Kingsman franchise. Bryce Dallas Howard, Dua Lipa, Sofia Boutella, Sam Rockwell and Henry Cavill star in this film about a lonely author of a series of best-selling spy novels whose plot begins to be a real reflection of the covert actions of an authentic spy organization.

Madame Web is Sony Pictures' new commitment to revitalize Sony's Spider-Man Universe, which until now has not been able to make any big splash beyond the wall-crawler's own trilogy starring Tom Holland. Dakota Johnson plays Cassandra Webb, another of the characters who acquire spider powers.

In this same line of continuing this universe is Kraven The Hunter, which will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff, who is on a mission to prove that he is the best hunter in the world. The villain has returned to the mainstream as one of the main enemies of the video game Marvel's Spider-Man 2. We are satisfied that it will have the same result.

Another unpublished story, at least in this medium, is Borderlands. This film will adapt the story of the Gearbox video game, one of the most hooligans we have seen. Prepare for a post-apocalyptic universe set on the abandoned fictional planet of Pandora, where people search for a mysterious relic.