In the 2024il Mondiale Endurance (WEC) it consists of a calendar Of 8 gare. Among the stages there is the 6 Hours of Imola in Italy, which marks the debut of the WEC at theEnzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imola and replaces the appointment of Monza. The Brianza track had to abandon the event due to infrastructure work planned for that period. In its history, Imola has already hosted a stage of theIntercontinental Le Mans Cup nel 2011 and was part of the calendar of European Le Mans Series from 2013 to 2016 and in 2022.

Il WEC 2024 calendar of the World Endurance Championship begins in February Qatar with the Prologue and the 1812 km race in Lusail, which replace the traditional Sebring Mille Miglia event, which has dropped from the calendar. The next stop is the 6 Hours of Imola in Italyfollowed by the race in Belgium at Spa-Francorchamps in May.

The famous one takes place in mid-June 24 Hours of Le Mans. Before the summer break, there is the race in Brazil in Interlagos. After the break, there is a close double date on the calendar United States e in Japanfollowed by the traditional grand finale in Bahrain.

Racing cars compete in the World Endurance Championship Hypercar (built to Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) regulations or Le Mans Daytona h (LMDh)) and racing cars LMGT3.

RACE DATE COUNTRY 24-25 February Prologue Qatar 2 March 1812 km of Losail Qatar 21 April 6 Hours of Imola Italy 11 May 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps Belgium 15-16 June 24 Hours of Le Mans France 14 July 6 Hours of Sao Paulo Brazil September 1st 6 Hours Lone Star Le Mans – Austin USA September 15th 6 Hours Fuji Japan November 2nd 8 Hours Bahrain Bahrain WEC Calendar Dates 2024

