If you are passionate about the glamorous and competitive world of fashion, January and February promise to be very interesting on two of the main streaming platforms.

In the streaming war, any theme is worth it to capture the attention of viewers and attract subscribers to each platform. The series More ambitious companies tend to take the lead and that is a lesson they have learned on Disney+ and Apple TV+.

This start of 2024, for example, although both Apple TV+ and Disney+ have very powerful proposals such as Echo or Los amos del aire, respectively, they are also going to make a foray into the world of fashion.

Disney+ will premiere Cristóbal Balenciaga, the series about the illustrious Spanish designer who became a fashion icon inside and outside our borders.

For its part, Apple TV+ also brings out a needle and thread with New Lookcentered on the figure of Christian Diorbut with the participation of numerous figures from the world of fashion, as happens with the Disney series.

What to expect from Cristóbal Balenciaga and New Look?

Disney+ turns to the directors of The Infinite Trench, Jon Garaño, Aitor Arregi and José Mari Goenagato take over Cristóbal Balenciaga, with Alberto San Juan playing the designer.

Gemma Whelan, Belén Cuesta, Adam Quintero, Thomas Coumans, Josean Bengoetxea, Elvira Cuadrupani, Anne-Victoire Olivier, Cecilia Solaguren and Patrice Thibaud They accompany him in the cast of the series.

As for New Look, Apple TV+ has Todd A. Kessler (Damages) in front, with Ben Mendelsohn leading a cast that includes Juliette Binoche, John Malkovich, Glenn Close, Maisie Williams, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang, David Kammenos, Dominic Tighe y Hugo Becker.

New Look explores the many challenges that some of fashion's greatest champions faced during the Second World War, although it will focus, as we have said, on Christian Dior.

Disney+ takes the lead with the premiere of Cristobal Balenciaga on the platform next January 19. Almost a month later, the February 14, Apple TV+ brings you a Valentine's gift with the premiere of New Look.