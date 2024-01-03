2024, record year for number of elections in the world

Many elections and an artificial intelligence that develops, too often without control. A mix that could be explosive especially in the year that has just begun. In fact, during 2024 the planet's electoral calendar is record breaking. As many as 76 countries will vote. Although, as confirmed by the Economist Intelligence Unit, only in 43 of these there will be free and fair voting while in the remaining 28 there are no conditions for a democratic vote. Elections will be held in eight of the ten most populous countries on the planet as Brazil, Bangladesh, Mexico, India, Indonesia, Russia, Pakistan and the United States.



First of all the United States but also India, the most populated, and then Taiwan, protagonist in future disputes between China and the United States. and then South Africa, Europe, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Algeria, Uruguay, the Dominican Republic and many others. An electoral round that will involve over 40% of the entire population of the planet, and whose countries represent a total GDP of 42%. If we also counted the regional elections, such as those in Galicia or in the Basque Country, or in Ireland, we would reach the round number of 100. Results that will truly influence millions of people and here information or disinformation comes into play which above all facilitates by Artificial Intelligence could cause incalculable damage. It is no coincidence that the American think tank Center for American Progress sees, in this regard, a high risk in the spread of “controlled” disinformation in 2024.

READ ALSO: USA, Russia, EU, Taiwan, India, Iran and… Half the world to vote in 2024

2024, some examples of already proven misinformation

And a glimpse of this misinformation has been clearly seen in past US elections, which have artfully highlighted errors, confusions or reports of fraud that ultimately led to the storming of Capitol Hill. Disinformation has a dramatic impact on trust in democracy. Before there was only a process of institutional crisis but now there seems to be a refusal to read new information that is no longer believed. And this lack of desire and lack of trust in information can reflect negatively on any vote.

And so when more than half of young Italians, as confirmed by a recent study, do not show interest in voting, it is understandable to understand how there is a harmful relationship between misinformation and disaffection with voting. For example, for some political observers, the next European elections will have a dominant theme, well known from Brexit, namely the question of whether it is really necessary to have a supranational control body and on this issue criminal minds could invent and spread targeted fake news.

2024, few really know how to defend themselves from fake news

When almost 60% of people cannot with certainty recognize real news from fake news Development of Artificial Intelligence in the wrong hands can create confusion and represent a danger. The first clear example of this danger was seen in the Bangladeshi reading campaign, the first round of the year. The entire campaign was filled with misinformation created ad hoc by Artificial Intelligence. Some political watchdogs have identified AI-generated news pages on more than 600 websites operating with almost no human control. In Chicago, for example, in the mayoral elections a video circulated with a photograph of a candidate and his message apparently in favor of police violence which certainly damaged the politician touched. Content generated with artificial intelligence was also seen in the recent Argentine campaign.

The means to convey fake news are different. In the United States, for example, the X or Meta platforms are used, while in Spanish-speaking countries the diffusion takes place via WhatsApp and other messaging services. The real problem is that there is not yet anything clear that can allow us to recognize fake news. So how can we defend ourselves in the face of this danger? First of all, it is important to go to the original source of the news and think carefully about when it is time to share it. It is clear, however, that all this depends on the will and ability of each of us. What is certain is that disinformation will accompany us throughout 2024 and could undermine or condition the global democratic system. Everyone has noticed but doesn't seem to care too much.

Subscribe to the newsletter