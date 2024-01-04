The 2024 season of MotoGP you open the March 10, 2024 with the Qatar Grand Prix to Losail. This year, the calendar includes 22 eventsincluding two stops in Italy: the Italian GP at Mugello June 2nd and San Marino GP in Misano on September 8. Here is the complete list of MotoGP races scheduled for 2024.

2024 MotoGP calendar

In the 2024 MotoGP calendar, Bagnaia is called upon to defend the World title won in 2022 and 2023

Piloti e team MotoGP 2024

MOTORCYCLE TEAM # RIDERS Aprilia Racing Aprilia RS-GP 12 Maverick Viñales 41 Aleix Espargaró Trackhouse Racing MotoGP 25 Raúl Fernández 88 Miguel Oliveira Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati Desmosedici GP24 1 Francesco Bagnaia 23 Enea Bastianini Prima Pramac Racing 21 Franco Morbidelli 89 Jorge Martín Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati Desmosedici GP23 73 Álex Márquez 93 Marc Márquez Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio 72 Marco Bezzecchi LCR Honda Castrol

LCR Honda Idemitsu Honda Rc213V 5 Johann Zorco 30 Takaaki Nakagami Repsol Honda Team 10 Luma Marini 36 Joan Mir Gasgas Factory Racing Tech3 31 Pedro Acosta 37 Augusto Fernandez Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha YZR-M1 20 Fabio Quartararo 42 Alex Rins

This is the MotoGP calendar, whose races will be on newsmoto.it

