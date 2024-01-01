Suara.com – The Indonesian Basketball Leageu (IBL) 2024 basketball competition will have its first tip-off on January 13 with the season opening in Bali and marked by the return of the 2023 IBL finalists in Bandung, West Java.

Bali United Basketball Club will host and open the 2024 IBL season against Amartha Hangtuah Jakarta in a match which will be held at GOR Purna Krida Bali at 14.00 WIB or 15.00 WITA.

This match is like a repeat of last year's season opener, where Bali and Hangtuah also competed on the first day.

Considering that the IBL has implemented the home and away match format for the first time, Bali made history as the first team to become the home team or hold a home match, and Hangtuah became the first team to play an away match at IBL 2024.

Last season, Bali United suffered its first defeat in the season opener, losing 71-75 to Hangtuah.

Apart from the opening game which will be held in Bali, the 2024 IBL season will also feature a fierce battle between the 2023 IBL finalists, namely between Prawira Harum Bandung and Pelita Jaya Bakrie Jakarta.

Prawira will host Pelita Jaya at their home ground, namely C-Tra Arena in the match which will be held at 20.00 WIB. This is the first time last season's finalists have met again since Game 2 of the 2023 IBL Finals.

As the champion team, there will be a ceremony honoring the winners at the season opener. Prawira has prepared a surprise for the players, and also their big fans. Although most of the players have moved clubs, and even their team captain last season is now in the opposing camp.

The match will also be the first time former team captain Prawira M. Reza Fahdani Guntara faces his old team. Reza, who has moved to Pelita Jaya, will start the IBL season by facing his former team.

Prawira certainly hopes to be able to defend their first home point. But Pelita Jaya, on the other hand, also wants to avenge their heartache last season when they lost badly (0-2) to Prawira in the final which used a best-of-three system.

One more match on the first day of IBL 2024 is between Pacific Caesar Surabaya who will face a new team in the IBL, namely Rajawali Medan.

Pacific is ready to give an introductory greeting to the Indonesian professional league for Rajawali at GOR Pacific Surabaya. The Pacific versus Rajawali match will be scheduled for the second game, namely at 16.00 WIB. (BETWEEN)